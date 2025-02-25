Sharjah, UAE - Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, is pleased to announce a remarkable milestone for Al Mamsha Hamsa. Within just few hours of the sales commencement on 20th February 2025, one of the premium buildings in the development has achieved a 50% sell-out of its available residential units.

Al Mamsha Hamsa, launched at ACRES, features three contemporary buildings offering a total of 420 residential units spread over 50,000 square meters of built-up area. The development comprises a diverse range of one- to three-bedroom apartments designed to seamlessly blend modern urban living with serene, landscaped surroundings. Each residence boasts thoughtfully planned interiors and direct access to a vibrant retail precinct, ensuring an elevated lifestyle experience for families, professionals, and discerning investors.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented: “The rapid 50% sell-out of one of our buildings within just few hours at sales launch is a testament to the strong market demand and the unwavering trust our clients place in us. This milestone validates our vision of creating premium, innovative communities in Sharjah and inspires us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in real estate development.”

Strategically located on the left edge of Al Mamsha, the neighborhood is designed with dedicated podium levels offering sweeping open views, inviting swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and calming water features. Its proximity to Sharjah International Airport, University City of Sharjah, and major highways ensures seamless connectivity and convenience for residents.

Alef Group remains committed to delivering exceptional residential experiences that set new benchmarks in quality and innovation, reinforcing its position as a leader in Sharjah’s dynamic real estate market.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC). If you would like to speak with us directly, please don’t hesitate to call our toll-free number at 800-253-323.