Sharjah: In line with Sharjah’s vision of evolving the modern metropolis, Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, provides luxury entertainment and residential destinations in the region. To cater to customers, the group has announced its new ‘1% payment plan for 100 months direct-from-developer’ specifically for apartments in the Al Mamsha Seerah (Zone 2), and Townhouses, villas and mansions in Hayyan.

Al Mamsha Sharjah is Sharjah’s newest destination and the first fully-walkable community that joins modern living, retail, and leisure in an upscale environment. The community is located just a short distance away from the Sharjah International Airport, covering 3 different zones. Apartments in the Al Mamsha Seerah (Zone 2) of the greater Al Mamsha Sharjah project, located near the University City of Sharjah, benefit from the 1% payment plan, allowing investors to own residential units within three years post-handover without interest.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, says, “We’re excited to announce our new 1% payment plan scheme, in our continuous efforts to attract investors to the Emirate of Sharjah. We as a group aim to provide solutions that make it easier for those wishing to own their dream home in our luxury communities.”

Investors looking to buy villas in the Hayyan community may also take advantage of the new payment scheme. Approximately 20% of the Hayyan project has been dedicated to enriching open natural landscapes, making it one of the greenest neighbourhoods in Sharjah. The project includes football pitches, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, a gymnasium, and a 6 km track for running and cycling, allowing residents to lead an active lifestyle. Residential unit options range from 2-bedroom family homes to 7-bedroom mansions, and include the Emirate’s largest swimming pool, largest park within a residential community in Sharjah, and sports and fitness amenities, in line with current and future trends.

Alef Group are the minds behind numerous luxury entertainment and residential destinations in the region. Alef Communities envision its residents living a sophisticated, modern lifestyle. The group recognizes the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis.