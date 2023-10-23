Dubai: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in educational technology, has received the Platinum Award in the Education and Awareness category at the prestigious Global ESG Awards, underscoring its commitment to promoting sustainable development and advancing education in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Global ESG Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, acknowledges organizations worldwide for their dedication to sustainable growth and positive social impact. With 20 categories aligned to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, these awards are a benchmark for companies committed to making a difference in the global community.

Alef Education’s commitment to education goes beyond conventional boundaries. It focuses on raising awareness of critical issues such as climate change and green education while promoting sustainable practices among students. This commitment led to the launch of the Alef EcoChamps program in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Cambridge Partnership for Education — a department of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, and the Carbon Literacy Project. This innovative program aims to educate and empower students to advocate for environmental sustainability and raise a generation of responsible global citizens.

Alef Education is a strategic partner at the Education Pavilion at COP28, held at Expo City, Dubai. In addition, the company is actively participating in the Educators Voice initiative launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Office for Climate Education. This initiative provides a platform to recognize the commitment and efforts of educators in promoting climate awareness and integrating climate change issues into the curriculum.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Board Advisor at Alef Education, said: “We are very proud of this award as it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing students with a comprehensive learning experience while advocating for sustainable education and environmental awareness. We believe in the central role of education in raising awareness and laying the groundwork for a sustainable future. That is why we strive to provide students with the knowledge they need to understand the complexities of climate change and motivate them to take the initiative and effectively contribute to promoting sustainability and protecting the environment.”

Alef Education's recognition at the Global ESG Awards confirms its position as a pioneer in EdTech and a leader in promoting sustainable development through innovative education programs. Working closely with its partners, the company remains committed to providing innovative educational solutions and breakthrough platforms that enable broader access to educational content and help build a sustainable future.

