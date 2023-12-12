The EdTech company hosts the EcoChamps Award Ceremony at COP28 to honor outstanding students and schools in the EcoChamps program and Metaverse experience

Dubai: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, is participating in the ongoing COP28 to highlight the crucial role of innovative solutions such as the Alef Metaverse and the EcoChamps course in promoting climate education and environmental sustainability.

The company’s flagship exhibit at the Greening Education Pavilion, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Education at COP28, is the Alef Metaverse. This innovative solution combines world-class gamification with educational platforms in a carefully moderated and controlled environment. The experience provides compelling, engaging, and immersive learning experiences that promote greater academic flexibility and raise awareness of carbon emissions and sustainability principles.

As the UAE Ministry of Education’s strategic partner at the conference, Alef Education uses comprehensive data analysis and visualization techniques to provide COP28 delegates with valuable insights into the country’s green learning achievements and the impact of tackling climate change. As part of its Data Showcase, this initiative is being developed and implemented by the Ministry of Education with the support of Alef Education technology. The company also unveiled the EcoChamps program at COP28, which raises awareness of climate change and promotes sustainable practices among UAE students in line with COP28 sustainability goals.

H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, said: “We at the Ministry of Education are aware of the crucial role that education plays in raising future generations awareness of climate challenges and equipping them with the skills to tackle these issues for a sustainable future. We have initiated various sustainable programs that integrate climate education and environmental sustainability into all levels of education to make this vision a reality. Our collaboration with Alef Education is a testament to our commitment to creating an education system that prioritizes sustainability and climate action in line with the national climate agenda. Together, we strive to bring about tangible, lasting change that benefits students, teachers, and society.”



Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are honored to be part of COP28 and thank the UAE Ministry of Education for selecting us as a strategic partner for this global climate conference. Our participation in COP28 reflects our commitment to shaping a sustainable future through innovative educational solutions that equip youth with the knowledge and skills to tackle climate challenges. We believe that every student should have access to climate education through various innovative learning solutions and programs. We have developed various platforms and programs to fulfill this commitment, such as the Alef Metaverse and the Alef EcoChamps program. We will continue participating in global, regional, and national events to popularize climate education and introduce innovative solutions to redefine education.”

Alef Education celebrated the success of two initiatives the EcoChamps program and the Metaverse experience by hosting the EcoChamps Awards during COP28. The ceremony recognized and celebrated outstanding achievements. Thirty students were honored as top performers, and 12 out of 309 participating schools were recognized.

The EcoChamps program received an overwhelming response from students and schools in the UAE, with more than 58,000 students signing up for the program within eight weeks. The program was developed with the Ministry of Education, Partnership for Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, and the Carbon Literacy Project. The Alef Metaverse experience also saw high participation. More than 36,000 UAE students participated in a comprehensive educational experience. The Metaverse experience is an innovative educational initiative that gives students a deeper understanding of climate change and environmental sustainability.

The participation of Alef Education in COP28 underscores the company’s commitment to raising awareness of climate change and promoting sustainable practices among youth through its innovative solutions that provide personalized learning experiences and data-driven insights.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform how the world is educated.



Alef Education, alongside its products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, Arabits, and Alef Pathways, has a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Indonesia, and Morocco. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills powered by AI.



For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

