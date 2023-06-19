Abu Dhabi – Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in educational technology, has partnered with the Ministry of Education, Cambridge Partnership for Education – a department of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, and the Carbon Literacy Project to offer the Alef EcoChamps Summer Program for students in Grades 5-8 in the United Arab Emirates. This innovative program aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable practices among students nationwide. In a first for the MENA region, it will give students the opportunity to complete a certified carbon literacy course.

The Alef EcoChamps Summer Program, designed specifically for UAE students, consists of 10 lessons aligned with Ministry of Education curriculum topics, including energy, the Earth's biosphere, consumption, climate action, and innovation for sustainability. The course will be offered through the Alef Platform from July 24 to August 06, 2023, with a more extensive second component available in the first semester of the new academic year in September. This timeline aligns with the upcoming United Nations COP28 Summit on Climate Change in Dubai in November 2023. The self-study course is available in Arabic and English.

H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, said: “We are pleased to partner with Alef Education, Cambridge Partnership for Education, and the Carbon Literacy Project to offer the Alef EcoChamps Summer Program to UAE students. This innovative program aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality education system that prepares students to become responsible global citizens and contribute to the sustainable development of our country. We believe that by educating our youth on the importance of climate change and promoting sustainable practices, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come. We commend Alef Education for their commitment to promoting sustainable education and look forward to seeing the positive impact of the Alef EcoChamps Summer Program on our students.”

Commenting on the launch, Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We believe education plays a crucial role in developing a sustainable future. Our mission is to empower young people through the Alef EcoChamps Summer Program, enabling them to understand the intricacies of climate change and motivating them to take concrete action toward a greener and more sustainable UAE. In this way, we enable the next generation to become responsible global citizens who actively contribute to preserving our planet.”

Christine Özden, Global Director of Climate Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, emphasized the importance of the course, saying: “Building knowledge and skills toward carbon literacy is critical for young learners. We are excited to partner with Alef Education, the Ministry of Education, and the Carbon Literacy Project to offer this truly engaging program, enabling students to understand climate change, reduce their carbon footprint, and become catalysts for change in their communities.

Phil Korbel, Co-Founder of the Carbon Literacy Project, said: “Climate change impacts us all, and in the same way, we all can make a difference in minimizing its harm and speeding our transition to a low-carbon society. Enabling this contribution from all citizens is the aim of the Carbon Literacy Project, so we welcome this extraordinary initiative from the Ministry of Education and Alef Education. The Carbon Literate students that are certified in this project are sure to be at the forefront of the UAE’s thriving low carbon future.”

As part of its commitment to promoting sustainable education, Alef Education is pioneering the development of sustainable schools that encourage environmental awareness and equip young people with the knowledge and tools to create a sustainable future. The company is also a strategic partner at the Education Pavilion of the United Nations COP28 summit.

For more information about the Alef EcoChamps Summer Program, please visit https://bit.ly/3P26M8F.

About the Ministry of Education

Education has been a top priority in the United Arab Emirates since its establishment in 1971. Under the leadership of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, education was recognized as the cornerstone of building a capable community that could keep pace with advancements. Over the decades, the wise leadership of the country has worked tirelessly to create an educational system that matches its counterparts in advanced nations and achieves the national vision for education.

The Ministry of Education was established to invest in human capital and create an environment that fosters pioneering Emirati schools, capable of providing high-quality education. The ministry has ensured that schools have access to state-of-the-art tools and resources to graduate generations that are confident in pursuing higher education. The country has also witnessed a massive development and update process of higher education institutions, with new academic majors that fulfill the requirements of the labor market.

The ministry has provided a smart learning system and high-quality digital platforms, alongside continuous development of school curriculums that align with national learning standards, assessment policies, and the highest quality standards that match international practices. The ministry has also provided various learning tracks to support the capabilities and skills of students and encourage the culture of creativity and innovation. This helps in finding radical, sustainable solutions to major issues, improving competitiveness, and supporting the government's efforts to keep pace with global advancements and achieve excellence in education.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Education website at www.moe.gov.ae.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform how the world is educated.

Alef Education, alongside its products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, Arabits, and Alef Pathways, have a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Indonesia, and Morocco. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic-language skills powered by AI.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

About Cambridge Partnership for Education

Cambridge Partnership for Education is the department of Cambridge University Press & Assessment that works with ministries of education and international development organisations to improve the quality of education systems. They work across the world, delivering education reform from every angle - from policy recommendations to curriculum development to teacher training. They draw on the collective knowledge, research and networks of the University of Cambridge and 50 offices worldwide.

cambridge.org/partnership

About the Carbon Literacy Project

The Carbon Literacy Project is a UK-based NGO that works across seven continents to enable employers, educators and communities to deliver Carbon Literacy to their people. Their globally unique training methodology enables anyone to optimize their contribution to tackling the climate crisis and its rapidly growing use is prevalent across both the public and private sectors.

www.carbonliteracy.com

