Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: AlDyar AlArabiya, a leading real estate developer in Saudi Arabia, has appointed JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group as its exclusive hospitality advisor for a landmark hotel project within the Masar masterplan in Makkah. This appointment will leverage JLL's real time market knowledge and extensive track record in the Kingdom to secure optimal contract terms for its new partner.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at Cityscape Global in Riyadh, JLL will select the most suitable operating partner and negotiate competitive contractual terms for hotel located at the gateway of the Masar project. Designed to accommodate the growing number of Makkah visitors from overseas as well as residents from across the Kingdom, the hotel comprises rooms, suites, and serviced apartments, and will be managed by an internationally reputed hotel management company.

This strategic collaboration embodies a shared commitment to creating a world-class hospitality destination in Makkah, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to increase visitor numbers and enhance the Kingdom’s stature as a premier global tourist destination. In partnership with AlDyar AlArabiya, JLL will conduct a rigorous evaluation of potential operators to identify the perfect fit for this landmark project. JLL’s expertise and deep market insights will guide AlDyar AlArabiya through a holistic, strategic approach to ensure a seamless process from setting objectives to successful contract negotiation and execution.

Anchoring a vibrant mixed-use development within Masar, the proposed hotel will offer guests unparalleled convenience and connectivity. With retail offerings integrated into the project and proximity to both a planned mall and the Haramain Railway Station, guests will enjoy seamless access to shopping, dining, and transportation.

Naif AlAtawi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of AlDyar AlArabiya, commented: “We are delighted to partner with JLL for this strategically important project within the Masar masterplan. Together, we will adopt a transparent and purpose-driven approach in selecting the project’s operator and a strategy aimed at achieving optimal value. AlDyar AlArabiya's new focus on the hospitality sector represents a significant investment step aligned with the company’s strategic vision to maximize the potential of its real estate projects in Masar Makkah, within Alharam. The Diyar Alharam project, consisting of 12 residential and hotel towers with a total investment of SAR 8 billion, is part of our commitment to delivering innovative real estate solutions that meet the needs of property owners in Makkah as well as visitors to the Masjid Alharam."

Aboudi Asali, Executive Vice President and Head of Hotels Advisory, MENA at JLL, added: “Partnering with AlDyar AlArabiya on this visionary project within the Masar masterplan is a tremendous opportunity for JLL to bring our deep expertise in the KSA hospitality market to one of the region’s most iconic destinations. Our tailored approach to operator selection and contract negotiation will ensure exceptional results, exceeding AlDyar AlArabiya's strategic objectives. We are committed to maximising this asset’s value and supporting Makkah’s growth as it prepares to welcome 30 million pilgrims by 2030, in line with the Kingdom’s visionary goals.”

This partnership underscores JLL’s commitment to supporting AlDyar AlArabiya in establishing a benchmark hospitality destination in Makkah and setting a new standard for future developments. The project will deliver a distinctive, culturally rich guest experience and drive economic growth, create jobs, enhance infrastructure, and leave a sustainable legacy for the community.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group is one of the most active and experienced advisors in the MENA region. Since 2000, JLL’s hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have tracked over 10,000 hotel transactions, collected more than 24,000 hotel profit and loss statements, and analysed insights from over 400 operating agreements to provide clients with unmatched market intelligence and strategic guidance.

As one of the first real estate consultancies to establish itself in Saudi Arabia, JLL has consistently supported the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, successfully advising on major real estate developments and giga-projects, including the King Abdullah Financial District, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, and landmark initiatives by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

About AlDyar AlArabiya

AlDyar AlArabiya stands as a pioneering force in real estate and construction development within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have a long track record of achievements since establishment in 2011, delivering the highest standards of commitment and quality. with its proven track record of developing, selling, and delivering thousands of new homes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Our commitment to excellence drives us to create integrate urban communities tailored to meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of our clients. Our developments feature a variety of property styles and sizes, all adhering to the highest international standards of quality. Collaborating closely with specialized companies and experienced teams in property development and construction, we ensure that every project reflects our dedication to superior craftsmanship.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1950 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

Media Contact:

Medha Sandrasagara

JLL MEA

Medha.Sandrasagara@jll.com

Nisha Celina | Reem Al Tajer

Burson

nisha.celina@bursonglobal.com | reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com