The new development underscores Yas Island’s position as one of the UAE’s most strategic locations for global brands

It also highlights Aldar’s position as partner of choice for clients seeking build to suit real estate in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today plans to deliver the UAE’s first Tesla Experience Centre on Yas Island. The build-to-suit facility will bring together a showroom, service centre and delivery hall into a single integrated site.

This development further enhances Yas Island’s growing reputation as one of the UAE’s most strategic locations for global brands to have a presence, and reflects Aldar’s position as a partner of choice for international clients seeking prime build-to-suit real estate in the UAE.

Developed across a leasable area of more than 5,000 sqm, the facility is designed to deliver an elevated customer experience and optimise operational efficiency, strengthening Tesla’s local presence and supporting its long-term growth strategy in the UAE.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment, said: “This build-to-suit development for one of the world's most recognisable brands represents another step in the evolution of Aldar’s industrial and logistics offerings. It reflects the confidence global companies have in Aldar as a partner of choice, and in Yas Island as a strategic base for long-term growth.”

Pawel Trzpis, General Manager at Tesla Middle East, said: “We are excited to expand our operations in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, with our first purpose-built site. We look forward to welcoming our current and future customers to experience this site upon its public opening. This milestone solidifies our focus and commitment to expanding in the region.”

The centre will feature 170 dedicated parking spaces equipped with 20 V4 Tesla Supercharger stalls, complementing the full suite of integrated services offered on-site.

The facility will target Estidama 3 Pearl rating and incorporates Net Zero-aligned design principles, including high-efficiency Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems, low-emission materials, rooftop solar power, LED lighting, and rainwater recycling systems to support landscaping and facility operations.

Strategically located along the E12 with excellent connections to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the new Tesla centre will be completed by 2027.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com