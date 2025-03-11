Promoting a circular economy, Aldar will contribute used digital office devices to the programme and invite employees and schools to donate their equipment

Aldar will also provide financial support to empower students with access to educational content and boost the programme’s reach

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar has signed a partnership with The Digital School, a Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, to support the groundbreaking "Donate Your Own Device" campaign. Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community, this collaboration underscores Aldar's unwavering commitment to enhancing digital access to education, ensuring that students locally and internationally have the tools they need to thrive.

The "Donate Your Own Device" campaign is a powerful initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide worldwide by encouraging individuals and organisations to contribute unused laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices. In a world where technology is integral to education, this campaign is creating a path to opportunity for students who lack the necessary resources to access digital learning.

As part of this collaboration, Aldar will contribute AED 500,000 as well as donating used electronic devices from its offices, schools, and communities, promoting a circular economy. This collective effort will not only provide essential tools for online learning but will also empower students to engage with educational content, develop critical digital skills, and unlock their potential for a brighter future.

Faisal Falaknaz, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar, said: “Our partnership with The Digital School is a testament to Aldar’s belief that education is a fundamental right and a powerful catalyst for change. Bridging the digital divide is essential in today’s world, and this impactful initiative will enable every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, to access quality education and equip them with the tools they need to succeed. We are not only investing in individuals but also contributing to a brighter, more equitable future.”

Dr. Waleed Al-Ali, Secertary General of The Digital School, said: “Our collaboration with Aldar marks a pivotal step in closing the digital gap and expanding access to digital education for students in need across the globe. The 'Donate Your Own Device' initiative goes beyond simply redistributing technology—it’s an investment in the future, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, flexible education, working alongside dedicated partners who share our vision for a more inclusive and sustainable learning experience.”

Creating a positive impact in society is central to Aldar’s community outreach approach. This strategic partnership strengthens Aldar’s growing portfolio of existing community initiatives, including programmes that improve access to education for children from low-income households. Last year, Aldar facilitated the distribution of 10,000 back-to-school kits for students in need, and the company’s Thrive Scholarship Programme has supported more than 50 students to attend Aldar Education schools since 2022.

Based in the UAE, the Digital School is the first fully integrated digitally enabled school. It offers a combination of digital and in-person learning from specialist trainers, designed to be both smart and flexible. It continues to grow, benefiting over 500,000 students across more than 14 countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Lebanon, Colombia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, Zambia, Madagascar, and South Africa. Additionally, it has trained over 7,200 digital educators, providing content in five languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Kurdish.

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Rosanna Hall

Brunswick Group

AldarSustainability@brunswickgroup.com

​​​​​​About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 42 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com