Dubai, UAE: Aldar Properties (“Aldar”) is contributing AED 1 million to a new partnership with Dubai Cares that will provide 10,000 children from low-income families across the UAE with school kits ahead of the 2024/25 academic year.

In line with Aldar’s commitment to create societal value, the partnership will bring Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ edition of Volunteer Emirates to Abu Dhabi for the first time. Established in 2009, the initiative has enjoyed huge success in the UAE and is a staple community engagement initiative by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The collaboration will mobilise volunteers, including 100 Aldar employees, to assemble essential school kits to be distributed to students from low-income families across the UAE before the start of the new school term. The volunteering event will take place on 23 August 2024.

Faisal Falaknaz, Aldar’s Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, commented: “Every child deserves access to quality education, along with the tools they need to learn and develop. As a community-focused developer, and owner-operator of schools, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers to education, particularly for underprivileged children, and are proud to support Dubai Cares in its “Back to School” initiative for 2024.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, added: “Providing less privileged students with essential school kits not only enhances their learning experience but also alleviates the financial burden on their families. The power of community solidarity and volunteering is instrumental in advancing the noble cause of ensuring every child has access to quality education. We are grateful for Aldar's generous support and unwavering commitment to positively impacting the lives of children through this initiative.”

Aldar takes a comprehensive approach to sustainability and community outreach with the aim to improve quality of life and foster wellbeing. The company supports a range of community focused initiatives, including programmes that enrich the educational experience of students from low-income families. Most notably, Aldar’s Thrive scholarship programme has sponsored almost 50 students to attend Aldar Education schools since its launch in 2022.

Dubai Cares is a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation that is working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. To date, the organization has reached over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries. Dubai Cares is also committed to fostering community engagement in the UAE and mobilising individuals and organisations through diverse fundraising, volunteering, and community outreach initiatives. Through its ‘Back to School’ edition of Volunteer Emirates, it has supported 295,850 direct beneficiaries since 2009.

About Aldar

