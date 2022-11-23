Both parties will collaborate on a series of training programmes for Emirati graduates aimed at developing local talent within the private sector

Collaboration in line with Aldar’s commitment to investing in UAE national talent and supporting the Emiratisation goals outlined in the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has entered a strategic collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (‘ADGMA’), the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre (ADGM) to develop a range of talent development programmes for Emirati graduates amid the company’s ambitious drive to create 1,000 job opportunities for UAE nationals by 2026. Since the introduction of the NAFIS programme in September 2021, Aldar has hired more than 260 Emiratis across the group.

The collaboration is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between Aldar and ADGMA that aims to enhance both entities’ contribution towards the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and foster the next generation of business leaders in the private sector.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bayan Al Hosani, Executive Director of People, Culture and Performance at Aldar, said: “Investing in our people and contributing to the sustainable future of the UAE are top priorities that guide how we operate at Aldar. We are proud to partner with ADGMA to deliver on these priorities and accelerate our contribution towards the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. Together, we can provide our talent with the necessary tools and access to excel in the workplace and play an active role in the development and prosperity of our nation.”

Training modules on interpersonal skills, working in teams, workplace culture, career development and management, and the importance of networking are among the areas covered by ADGMA’s programme. Once the training is completed, participants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-job training within the Aldar Group.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, COO of ADGM and Managing Director of ADGM Academy said, “In line with the UAE leadership’s vision and focus on investing in the future, ADGM Academy is pleased to share the responsibility that we carry collectively, as we continue to build the great nation that is the United Arab Emirates. This collaboration with Aldar is another step to ensure our Emirati nationals have the necessary skill sets to not only meet future market demands but also focus on our expatriate population to work on their own personal and professional learning and development journeys.”

UAE nationals now represent 40.8% of Aldar’s workforce and 62% of those are under 35 years of age. Emiratis represent half of Aldar’s executive management team and hold CEO positions at Aldar Group, Aldar Investment, and Aldar Projects. 35.6% of department head roles are occupied by UAE nationals, including the Strategy and Transformation, Sustainability, Marketing and Communications, Procurement, IT, Commercial, Portfolio Management, Investment, Retail, Design & Master Planning, Finance, and People, Culture and Performance departments.

