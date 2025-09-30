Abu Dhabi - Aldar Estates, the region's largest integrated real estate services company, announced the formation of a new joint venture, CoreLynx, with EHC Investment through its energy arm Emirates International Gas (EIG). This strategic partnership aims to transform the delivery of utility services across Aldar Estates’ managed communities and clients, introducing new levels of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

CoreLynx will deliver a unified suite of solutions that directly enhance the living experience, including efficient gas distribution, operations and maintenance. This includes ensuring centralised gas systems are in place for newly handed-over communities while enabling installation in existing ones. Additionally, the new company will offer advanced fire safety systems for greater peace of mind. By integrating these services under a single platform, CoreLynx will provide a consistent and elevated customer experience.

"This joint venture is a natural evolution of our commitment to providing exceptional value and integrated solutions to our clients," said Khaled Al Rajhi, CEO of Aldar Estates. "By partnering with EHC Investment, we are combining our strengths to create a more robust, unified and innovative platform for delivering essential utilities services."

Ali Al Gebely, Managing Director of EHC, commented, "This joint venture with Aldar Estates is more than a partnership, it is a commitment to innovation and excellence. Through this new venture we aim to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable communities while ensuring that every client and resident experiences the highest standards of service and reliability."

This collaboration highlights Aldar Estates' dedication to delivering sustainable and forward-thinking solutions that improve the quality of life for its clients and communities, supporting the company’s vision of transforming real estate into opportunity.

About Aldar Estates

Aldar Estates has become the region’s largest integrated real estate management company through a blend of strategic acquisitions and strong organic growth. Managing a diverse portfolio that spans over 155,000 residential units and 2 million sqm of commercial and retail leasable space, Aldar Estates transform real estate in opportunities, delivering fully integrated solutions through its distinct businesses – Asteco, Colliers, Khidmah, Inspire Home, Pactive, Basatin, and Spark – empowering clients to realise their ambitions by maximising real estate potential, driving growth, and enriching environments.

About EHC Investment

EHC Investment, a subsidiary of Two Point Zero (an IHC subsidiary), is a diversified Abu Dhabi-based investment firm with a portfolio in energy, safety, infrastructure, and technology. Through its 15 subsidiaries, including leading names like Al Fanar Gas Group, Emirates International Gas, KAD Engineering and Construction, Tamouh Fire and Safety, FOOJ Fire Fighting Services, and International System Integration Company, EHC’s subsidiaries have over 1,200 professionals, serves more than 150,000 customers, and has delivered more than 5,000 projects, including some of the UAE’s most iconic developments. The group continues to drive long-term value, sustainable growth, and the UAE’s vision for innovation and global competitiveness.