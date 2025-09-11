Eight uniquely themed residential buildings will offer tailored lifestyle experiences with community amenities designed to promote wellness, active and healthy lifestyles, and social connection

Thoughtfully planned architecture with optimised views overlooking Athlon’s expansive central park

Integrated within the wider Athlon masterplan which has been certified as the UAE’s first LEED platinum community for planning

Dubai, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of Rise by Athlon, an apartment community in Dubai comprising eight uniquely themed buildings that offer residents bespoke amenities for health, fitness, and wellbeing. Overlooking Athlon’s expansive central park, the development seamlessly integrates into the masterplan’s movement-first design and connected lifestyle and builds on the successful launch of villas and townhouses in 2024.

Developed as part of a joint venture with Dubai Holding, Rise by Athlon addresses customer demand for residences that support active and well-rounded lifestyles with more than 1,200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that prioritise space and functionality. The contemporary architectural designs, reflects a dynamic lifestyle concept that seamlessly integrates holistic wellbeing, creativity and balance into everyday life.

Rise by Athlon will offer a diverse mix of wellness, recreation, and community-focused amenities. Residents will enjoy distinctive features such as the Rhythm Room, Mind & Body Library, Recovery Room, Games Room, Golf Simulator, and a dedicated Bike Workshop. They will also have full access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities within the wider Athlon community, including functional training studios, sports courts, rock climbing, wellness spa, meditation areas, and recovery centre.

Expertly planned around a vibrant central park at the heart of the community, Athlon features four additional themed parks, as well as seven clubhouses that seamlessly integrate fitness and social spaces. The community also boasts over 10 kilometres of interconnected tracks, trails, and loops, including a nature loop and dedicated cycling loop connected directly to Al Qudra’s iconic track, providing endless opportunities for jogging, cycling, roller-skating, and functional training in a truly active environment.

Located in a highly desirable area of Dubai near Global Village, Rise by Athlon offers connectivity with major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Its strategic location ensures seamless access to business districts, lifestyle destinations, and the city’s iconic landmarks, reinforcing Athlon’s appeal as a hub for modern, active living.

The wider Athlon masterplan has been certified as the UAE’s first LEED platinum community for planning and design due to its human-centric focus, purposefully engineered to enhance social cohesion and promote sustainable living practices. Rise by Athlon will incorporate eco-conscious design and construction methods using locally sourced, low-carbon materials. Its architecture is strategically planned to maximise views of Athlon Park, enhance natural airflow, reduce heat absorption, and blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape.

Rise by Athlon is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale from 19 September 2025. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres in Dubai or reach out via customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).