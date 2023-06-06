Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Aldar Education, a leading education provider in the UAE, today unveiled a new brand identity for Aldar Academies. This reflects the education group’s commitment to innovation, signifies its remarkable progress, and commemorates 15 years of providing high-quality education.

The refreshed brand identity captures the growth and evolution of Aldar Academies’ educational offerings while highlighting the individuality of each academy. Under the new brand strategy, each academy now carries the name of the curriculum it offers, including American, British, and International Baccalaureate, with dedicated colours representing each Academy’s unique visual identity.

The new names of schools within Aldar Academies are as follows:

Pearl British Academy, formerly known as The Pearl Academy, offers an English National curriculum serving early years, and primary students. Muna British Academy, formerly known as Al Muna Academy, offers an English National curriculum serving early years, and primary students. Al Ain British Academy, formerly known as Al Ain Academy, offers an English National curriculum serving early years, primary, and secondary students. Yasmina British Academy, formerly known as Al Yasmina Academy, offers an English National curriculum serving early years, primary, and secondary students. Mamoura British Academy, formerly known as Al Mamoura Academy, is a co-educational primary school until Year 7 and girls-only secondary school, offering an English National curriculum. Bateen World Academy, formerly known as Al Bateen Academy, welcomes primary and secondary school students and offers the UK curriculum, PYP programme and IB Diploma Programme for Years 12 and 13. Yas American Academy, formerly known as West Yas Academy, is the first of the network’s academies to teach the complete American Massachusetts State Curriculum – the most highly regarded curriculum in the United States.

The revitalized names and the associated visual identities reflect Aldar Academies' commitment to offering diverse educational pathways while preserving the distinctiveness and heritage of each curriculum.

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Education, said: “Our journey started in 2007 with a single school in Abu Dhabi and 250 students. We have grown over the past 15 years into a renowned educational network, shaping the future of over 8,700 students across seven academies. Now, as we embark on a momentous rebranding initiative, we are excited to unveil a fresh chapter in our evolution. Through this move, we aim to create an even more engaging, inclusive, and inspiring educational environment that will further empower the leaders of tomorrow. This is a promising time for our students as we unlock new opportunities and contribute to the development of a knowledge-based economy in the UAE.”

Since establishing its first school, the Pearl Academy in 2007, Aldar Academies has rapidly evolved into a leading provider of private education across a network of seven academies. This extensive network enables each school to access expertise and support, further elevating the quality of education provided.

Aldar Academies continues to work towards its promise of delivering the highest standards of education and inspiring a love of learning, with plans to grow its current schools and expand its student capacity in the coming years.

For more information about Aldar Academies and the new brand identity of its schools, please visit the website https://www.aldaracademies.com/

