Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yasmina American School, a new educational institution by Aldar Education, will open its doors to students in August 2025 in Khalifa City. The school aims to provide accessible, high-quality American education for students from Pre-KG to Grade 5, meeting the needs of families seeking affordable yet robust academic options.

Strategically located in a family-friendly area, Yasmina American School is designed to accommodate the growing demand for mid-market education in Abu Dhabi. The school bridges the gap between premium education and budget options by offering affordable academic excellence in the nation’s capital. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated teaching faculty, it will foster a nurturing environment that supports both the academic and personal development of its students.

The school’s modern facilities are thoughtfully designed to enhance the learning experience. From interactive classrooms to outdoor play areas and dedicated spaces for extracurricular activities, Yasmina American School provides an environment that encourages hands-on learning and holistic development.

At the heart of the school’s success is its team of highly qualified faculty. Bringing extensive experience and a passion for personalized education, the teachers ensure that each student receives the individual attention and support needed to thrive academically and personally.

Taking from the spirit and DNA of Aldar Education, Yasmina American School is deeply rooted in its community, fostering meaningful connections with families and creating a strong sense of belonging. Its community-centered programs aim to engage parents and local stakeholders, enriching the educational journey for every child.

“The opening of Yasmina American School represents Aldar Education’s commitment to expanding access to high quality education in Abu Dhabi,” said Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education. “We are proud to offer a school where students can thrive in an inclusive and supportive environment.”

In addition to its robust academic offerings, Yasmina American School will put a great emphasis on STEAM projects and sport activities and competitions These initiatives aim to cultivate well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills needed for success in a rapidly changing world.

To support families in its inaugural year, the school is offering a 20% founding discount on tuition fees. This discount will be valid for two academic years for those enrolling in the 2025/26 intake. This limited time offer reflects Aldar Education’s mission to provide exceptional education at an affordable price point.

To learn more about Yasmina American School in Khalifa City, please visit our website at www.aldar.com/education.