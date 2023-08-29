Muna British Academy has retained the Outstanding rating for three consecutive ADEK inspections between 2015 and 2023

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Aldar Education, a leading education group in the UAE, celebrates the recognition of three of its schools as 'Outstanding' by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) for the 2022-23 academic year. The milestone establishes Aldar Education as the sole UAE-based education group with the highest number of schools rated 'Outstanding' in Abu Dhabi.

The three Aldar Education schools that have retained their 'Outstanding' status are Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Muna British Academy, and Yasmina British Academy. ADEK’s Outstanding rating reflects the substitutional quality of the schools’ performance across six performance standards. These standards include students’ achievements, personal and social development and innovation skills, teaching and assessment, curriculum, the protection, care, guidance, and support of students, as well as the leadership and management of the school.

Muna British Academy has maintained the highly sought-after 'Outstanding' rating for three consecutive ADEK inspections, spanning from 2015 to 2023. This achievement establishes the school as the sole primary school in Abu Dhabi to hold ADEK’s highest rating.

Tim McConnell-Wood, Headmaster of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honoured to have achieved an Outstanding rating in this year’s ADEK Irtiqaa Inspection Report. This exceptional rating is testament to the collective drive and dedication of our students, educators, parents, and community. At Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, the blend of diversity and educational heritage, combined with the best pedagogic and modern educational thinking, creates a truly unique experience in which intellectual, artistic, sporting, social and moral development lie at its core. We are inspired to continue to foster the holistic development of each child, cultivating a global mindset in preparation for life beyond school. We extend our gratitude to ADEK for their invested time and effort in consistently raising expectations and standards within our UAE school community.”

Sarah Griffiths, Principal of Muna British Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of the exceptional inspection results that Muna British Academy has consistently upheld in three consecutive ADEK inspections over the past eight years. The dedication and commitment of our staff, the unwavering support of our students, and the collaborative efforts of our school community have culminated in this remarkable achievement. We are passionately committed to fostering an environment of excellence where every young mind is nurtured and empowered to realise their full potential.”

Keith Miller, Executive Principal of Yasmina British Academy, said: “The Outstanding ADEK rating marks a dual celebration for our school, as we have also achieved an outstanding status in the British Schools Overseas inspections conducted earlier this year. These accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the collective efforts of our educators, students, and parents. I would like to take this opportunity to commend the remarkable endeavours of our teachers in the Arabic, Islamic and Social Studies departments for their vital role in elevating our students’ educational experience at Yasmina British Academy.”

In January 2023, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Muna British Academy, and Yasmina British Academy achieved the outstanding status in the British Schools Overseas inspections.

Situated on Saadiyat Island, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi builds upon over 150 years of educational excellence from Cranleigh UK, offering a fresh approach to an outstanding British education in an international setting. Meanwhile, Muna British Academy is a premium community school located within the heart of Abu Dhabi city, offering an English National curriculum serving early years, and primary students. Furthermore, Yasmina British Academy offers an English National curriculum serving early years, primary, and secondary students in an exciting, diverse and progressive learning environment.

Starting with one school and 250 students in 2007, Aldar Education has grown into a highly sought-after education provider, enabling almost 35,000 students across 28 operated and managed schools and a growing network of 4,600 educators from over 100 nationalities. Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

For more information about Aldar Education, please visit https://www.aldareducation.com/.

