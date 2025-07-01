The assets are part of ALMARKAZ Industrial Park, a premium development by Waha Land, with Special Economic Zone status

The transaction builds on the success of Aldar’s growing UAE logistics platform, increasing net leasable area to more than 600,000 sqm – including operational assets and projects under development

It also supports Aldar’s broader strategy to expand and diversify its income-generating portfolio, capitalising on accelerating demand for logistics infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar has acquired high-quality warehousing and light industrial real estate assets in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi from Waha for AED 530 million. The assets, which are located at ALMARKAZ Industrial Park - a flagship Industrial and Business Park Development - add 182,500 sqm of net leasable area (NLA) to Aldar Investment’s income-generating logistics portfolio.

The freehold assets are located at the 6 million sqm ALMARKAZ Industrial Park, which was developed by Waha Land – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waha Capital – and enjoys special economic zone status. With further development potential at AL MARKAZ, the transaction provides an opportunity for Aldar and Waha to explore future collaboration at the site.

AL MARKAZ benefits from high quality infrastructure and the growing demand for logistics space driven by increasing intra-regional trade, e-commerce and population growth. The flexible design of the buildings acquired by Aldar allow for tenants to select from a range of unit sizes and building heights, offering excellent modularity.

The assets, which are at near full occupancy with a diverse base of international, regional and government related tenants, add to Aldar’s growing portfolio of logistics assets including Abu Dhabi Business Hub and 7 Central in Dubai Investments Park, as well as upcoming assets at National Industries Park in Jebel Ali and sites in Dubai South.

Jassem Salah Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, commented: "The acquisition of assets at ALMARKAZ from Waha is another step in Aldar’s ongoing expansion within the UAE’s logistics sector, aligning with our strategy to scale and diversify our recurring income streams. Our logistics platform continues to grow across Abu Dhabi and Dubai – capitalising on demand for well-located premium logistics and industrial space – and the assets at ALMARKAZ provide well-established and high-quality warehousing with strong fundamentals and growth potential.”

The transaction marks a strategic milestone for Waha, reflecting over a decade of investment into ALMARKAZ and the successful transformation of a greenfield site granted by the Abu Dhabi Government into a thriving logistics and industrial hub.

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, said: “Waha Capital is proud to have supported Waha Land’s transformation of ALMARKAZ into a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s logistics and industrial landscape. Over more than a decade, our backing has enabled the creation of a high-quality, income-generating platform that directly contributes to the diversification of the Emirate’s economy. This transaction is a testament to the strength and scalability of the platform we have built, and to our commitment to long-term value creation across our portfolio. We are pleased to collaborate with Aldar on this milestone as we continue to unlock value and deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

The logistics segment of Aldar’s investment properties portfolio represents a priority area for expansion. Aldar’s portfolio includes Abu Dhabi Business Hub and 7 Central logistics hub in Dubai – both of which were acquired in 2024. Aldar is also developing multiple logistics facilities in Dubai South has entered a partnership with DP World to develop a 146,000 sqm logistics park at National Industries Park (NIP) in Jebel Ali.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 46 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business (operated by Waha Investment PrJSC, a wholly owned subsidiary) offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach focused on direct investments, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

The Waha Land business develops and leases industrial and logistics facilities at ALMARKAZ in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, strategically leveraging the UAE’s expanding industrial infrastructure, to grow its institutional-grade assets and contribute to portfolio diversification and long-term value creation.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.

About ALMARKAZ Industrial Park

Located in Al Dhafra, 35 kms west of the city of Abu Dhabi, ALMARKAZ has been developed by Waha Land as an integrated mixed-use industrial development with Grade “A” industrial and logistics facilities and first-class infrastructure. The development is perfectly situated to capitalise on easy access to the UAE’s growing industrial and logistics infrastructure, including major land, sea, air and rail routes.

