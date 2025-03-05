Jeddah – Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, proudly announces the opening of the Alcon Experience Center (AEC) in Jeddah, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing ophthalmic education and surgical innovation in the region. This is the first AEC in the Middle East & Africa, reinforcing Alcon’s commitment to advancing eye care, upskilling regional talent, and integrating cutting-edge surgical technology in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The inauguration event, held in Jeddah, was attended by prominent officials and healthcare leaders, including Dr. Ramzi Al Juudaibi, Chairman of the Vitreoretinal division at King Khalid Eye Hospital, Riyad; Dr. Saleh Al Musabei, President and Founder of The EPOMEC conference; and, Hajiba Raoui, Vice President, Commercial Surgical for Growth & Emerging Markets at Alcon; Fadi Alsafadi, Surgical Franchise Head and Cluster Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Alcon.

Following the success of Alcon’s Regional Headquarters opening in Jeddah last year, the AEC underscores Alcon’s long-term investment in the Kingdom and its mission to elevate the standard of eye care through education, training, and access to the company’s latest surgical advancements.

A Hub for Innovation and Hands-On Experience

The Alcon Experience Center in Jeddah is designed to serve as a premier learning and training hub for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other eye care professionals across the Middle East and Africa. It offers state-of-the-art hands-on training programs, mentorship opportunities, and access to the latest ophthalmic surgical equipment and technology, ensuring that healthcare professionals can enhance their skills and provide advanced patient care.

“Our investment in the Alcon Experience Center in Saudi Arabia is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation, developing talent, and improving eye care across the region,” said Hajiba Raoui, Vice President, Commercial Surgical, Growth & Emerging Markets at Alcon. “Training and education remain at the heart of Alcon’s mission, and this center will provide eye care professionals with unparalleled access to advanced technologies and best-in-class training programs.”

Strategic Partnerships and Education Initiatives

As part of the inauguration, Alcon formalized an educational agreement with four leading hospitals in the region: King Fahd University Hospital, National Guard Hospitals, Magrabi Eye Hospitals and Ohud Hospital. This collaboration aims to enhance ophthalmic training and expand access to cutting-edge educational resources for healthcare professionals in the Kingdom.

“Alcon has been committed to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East for decades,” said Fadi Alsafadi, Surgical Franchise Head and Cluster Manager for the Middle East and Africa, Alcon. “With the opening of the first Alcon Experience Center in the region, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class training and technology that will empower eye care professionals to make a lasting impact on their patients’ lives.”

Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Vision

The launch of the AEC aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to advance healthcare standards and position the Kingdom as a regional leader in medical innovation. By investing in education and technology, Alcon continues to support the country’s vision of a modern, knowledge-based economy that prioritizes healthcare excellence.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care.