Manama, Bahrain: Continuing its winning streak, the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has won the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Medal Award for the ninth consecutive year for its outstanding performance in Health and Safety during the calendar year 2021.

Commenting on this achievement, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali stated:

“Alba’s strong Safety culture has been nurtured over 50+ years of dedication, and by empowering our employees and contractors’ personnel at every level of the organization.

Capitalising on our motto ‘Safety First, Safety Always, Safety At All Times’, has led us to achieve to-date more than 24 million safe working hours.

And going into the 10th year in a row, we aspire to raise the bar to land the RoSPA’s President Award which is presented to organisations that have achieved 10-14 consecutive Gold Awards.”

Companies receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world leaders in Health and Safety practices. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants compete to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

-Ends-

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH] - Starting as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter in 1971, Alba, today, is the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China with a production of more than 1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021). Its diverse product portfolio of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%).

Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Safety of its employees and contractors’ workforce remains Alba’s top priority. Over the years, the Company has maintained an excellent track record in Safety and Health for which it has won prestigious international awards such as the RoSPA Award 2021 (8 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council in 2020. Alba stayed strong on its journey of Safety Excellence by topping more than 20 million safe working-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) by end of 2021.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

For further details, please contact:

Eline Hilal

Director, Investor Relations, Insurance & Corporate Secretary

Investor Relations Department

E-mail: eline.hilal@alba.com.bh

Website: www.albasmelter.com

Follow us on:

http://www.twitter.com/Alba4World

http://www.facebook.com/Alba4World

http://www.instagram.com/Alba4World

http://www.linkedin.com/company/aluminium-bahrain

http://www.youtube.com/Alba4World



Scan the above to access Alba Website