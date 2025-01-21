Manama, Bahrain: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminum smelter on one site, has joined the Open Innovation Program, backed by Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and managed by Brinc MENA.

This Program connects leading enterprises with innovative Bahraini startups and SMEs to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the enterprises’ challenges and requirements, and enhance operational efficiency, drive sustainability, and foster economic growth. Alba is the first company in Bahrain to participate in this initiative.

The agreement was co-signed between Tamkeen’s Chief Executive, HE Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, and Brinc’s Managing Director Husain Haji at Tamkeen’s headquarters. Under this agreement, Alba will collaborate with selected startups and SMEs, co-funding innovative solutions to support the successful implementation of proof-of-concepts (POCs). The Program aims to drive innovation within Alba and contribute to the growth and development of Bahrain’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

This collaboration also aligns with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability.

Her Excellency, Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), commented: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom and our vision to support Bahrain’s industrial sector by promoting innovation and building sustainable solutions that contribute to economic growth. This program will provide qualified Startups and SMEs with unique opportunities to work with well-established large companies through a comprehensive framework enabling them to provide innovative solutions by closely collaborating with these companies”

On signing the tripartite agreement, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali commented:

“As a key pillar of Bahrain's economy and in alignment with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, Alba is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for Bahraini talent. This Open Innovation Program demonstrates our dedication to supporting local entrepreneurship and driving economic growth within the Kingdom. By collaborating with innovative Bahraini startups and SMEs, we not only enhance our operational excellence, sustainability, and safety but also empower the next generation of Bahraini leaders to contribute to the economic advancement of our Kingdom.”

Brinc’s Managing Director, Hussain Haji, commented: “Alba’s participation in the Open Innovation Program is a testament to their strategic vision and dedication to fostering effective partnerships between major corporations and startups. Together, we aim to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance Alba’s operations, provide startups with a platform for growth, and address real-world industrial challenges.

A joint committee comprising representatives from Tamkeen, Brinc, and Alba will oversee the selection of startups and SMEs which will be tasked to develop and implement innovative solutions aimed at managing diverse data sources and enhancing asset reliability across Alba’s operations. Key areas of focus include reducing downtime and associated costs through the application of advanced technologies such as predictive maintenance using AI and real-time monitoring with IoT sensors.

Bahrain-based Startups and SMEs with innovative technological solutions for the industrial sector are invited to apply to the program by visiting the program website (https://openinnovation.bh) and completing the application form. Selected startups and SMEs will join a six-month Open Innovation Program, receiving tailored support and mentorship to develop and implement their solutions effectively.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

More information available at www.tamkeen.bh

About Brinc MENA

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Bahrain, Brinc MENA is a leading venture capital and accelerator firm dedicated to empowering startups, corporations, and individuals to innovate products and services that push the boundaries of their industries. With a strong presence across the GCC region—including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—Brinc MENA supports rapid growth in FoodTech, Logistics, FinTech, MedTech, and Web3 Innovation sectors. Through a dynamic platform and an extensive network of strategic partnerships, Brinc MENA provides unparalleled support, mentorship, and resources, positioning itself as a key driver of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. This commitment to fostering innovation is central to Brinc MENA's mission of creating a sustainable, impactful, thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bahrain and beyond.

About the Open Innovation Program

The Open Innovation Program, launched by Tamkeen in partnership with Brinc, connects large enterprises with startups and SMEs to co-develop solutions to pressing challenges. The Program is designed to foster innovation in key sectors such as manufacturing, financial services, and telecommunications, while driving economic growth and sustainability.

Startups and SMEs with innovative technological solutions for the industrial sector are invited to apply to the program by completing the registration form.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.622 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 270 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritizes the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 86% Bahrainis (2023) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAl, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 30 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in September 2022. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. This state-of-the-art J-class gas turbine addition boasts superior efficiency compared to Power Stations 3 & 4. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, Block 4 will boost PS5's total capacity to 2,481 MW, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium produced.

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII is responsible for the entire project lifecycle, from design and engineering to construction and commissioning. Alba has achieved in April 2024 the first fire of the state-of-the-art GT for Block 4 Project.

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

