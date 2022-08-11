Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) (Ticker Code: ALBH), the world’s largest aluminium smelter w/o China, has reported a Profit of BD181.9 million (US$483.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, up by 97% Year-over-Year (YoY), versus a Profit of BD92.6 million (US$246.2 million) for the same period in 2021. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 128 for Q2 2022 versus Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 65 in Q2 2021. The Total Comprehensive Income for Q2 2022 stood at BD201.9 million (US$536.9 million) versus Total Comprehensive Income for the second quarter of 2021 of BD90.7 million (US$241.1 million) – up by 123% YoY. Gross Profit for Q2 2022 was BD208 million (US$553.2 million) versus BD123.7 million (US$328.9 million) for the same period in 2021 – up by 68% YoY. With regards to the Revenue in Q2 2022, Alba generated BD520.4 million (US$1,384 million) versus BD370 million (US$984 million) in Q2 2021 - up by 41% YoY.

For the First Half of 2022, Alba has reported a Profit of BD328.7 million (US$874.3 million), up by 127% YoY versus a Profit of BD144.8 million (US$385.1 million) for the same period in 2021. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 232 for H1 2022 versus Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 102 for the same period in 2021. Alba’s Total Comprehensive Income for H1 2022 was BD357.9 million (US$951.8 million), up by 140% YoY, compared to a Total Comprehensive Income of BD149.1 million (US$396.5 million) in H1 2021. Gross Profit for the First Half of 2022 was BD386 million (US$1,026.7 million) versus BD204.2 million (US$543.0 million) in H1 2021 – up by 89% YoY. Alba generated in H1 2022 Revenue of BD975.3 million (US$2,593.9 million) versus BD672.7 million (US$1,789 million) in H1 2021 - up by 45% YoY.

Total Equity as at 30 June 2022 stood at BD1,770.6 million (US$4,709.1 million), up by 18%, versus BD1,503 million (US$3,997.4 million) as at 31 December 2021. Alba’s Total Assets as of 30 June 2022 were BD2,717.3 million (US$7,226.9 million) versus BD2,624.6 million (US$6,980.3 million) as at 31 December 2021 - up by 3.5%.

Alba’s top-line were driven by higher LME prices (up by 20% YoY in Q2 2022 and up by 37% YoY in H1 2022) despite flat growth in Sales’ volume while the bottom-line for Q2 and H1 2022 was driven by higher top-line and partially impacted by higher Cost and Distribution Expenses.

In addition, Alba’s Board of Directors recommended to distribute an interim dividend of BD45,120,000 (US$120 million), equivalent to Fils 31.88 per share (US$0.08478 per share), to the shareholders whose names are registered on the Company’s register on the Record Date.

Industry Highlights

Economic Uncertainty Takes its Toll on Global Aluminium Industry (-2% YoY)

Weak economic activity, higher inflation and rising interest rates are hitting all manufacturing industries, and this has affected consumer demand negatively as buyers are forced to cut back on non-essential items

US: Aluminium demand continues to be resilient (+7% YoY) supported by a surge in the construction and transport sectors

Middle East: Demand up by 3% YoY supported by higher consumption in UAE (+5% YoY) & Bahrain (+4% YoY)

China: Demand was impacted by strict pandemic lockdowns and logistic issues (-6% YoY). Numerous sectors such as construction, packaging and consumer durables have suffered the most

Europe: The increase in cost-of-living has weighed down on consumer spending as the risk of recession increases (- 4% YoY)

World Market Supply up by 3% YoY

Macroeconomic factors continue to pressure markets, resulting in unclear direction and price trends in commodities

China: A net exporter as its output reached record levels (up by 4% YoY) since April, but demand has not followed the same path due to impact of lockdowns

Europe leads World ex-China output with its production down by 5% YoY as a result of soaring energy prices

Middle East: Supply jumped by 5% YoY led by higher production in UAE (+11% YoY)

World Market: In surplus with China (+40Kt) and without China (+64Kt)

LME Price & Inventories

LME-Cash averaged US$2,882/t in Q2 2022 -- up by 20% YoY [lowest: US$2,397/t on 30 Jun’22 and highest: US$3,483/t on 1 Apr’22]

LME inventories hit record low at c.0.4 million (down by 76% YoY)

Alba Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Highlights (H1 2022)

Alba lands the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Medal Award for the ninth consecutive year

Alba became the First Company in Bahrain to Refinance its Existing Syndicated Loan of c.US$1.247 Billion tied to Sustainability Linked Targets

Alba recognized as the top Company in Bahrain on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings list by ESG Invest - the investment research arm of ‘Sustainability Excellence’

Alba hosts a delegation of Bahrain Association of Banks to further its ESG goals on 12 June 2022

Alba launched its plant wide ESG Campaign ‘A Journey, Not A Destination’ on 20 June 2022

29 million safe working hours without LTI achieved on 09 August 2022

Alba Major Operational Highlights (H1 2022)

Sales’ volume topped 742,658 metric tonnes (MT) (almost flat) while Production reached 787,592 MT, up by 1.7% YoY

Value Added Sales averaged 67% of the total shipments versus 64% (+70% VAP Sales in Q2 2022)

Alba opened its Sales’ Office in Singapore to strengthen its footprint in the Asian continent

Alba signed Agreement with Mitsubishi Power & SEPCOIII as EPC contractor for Block 4 in Power Station 5

Alba secured a 10-year Offtake Agreement with South32 for the supply of Alumina

Al Hassalah achieved savings of US$90.35 million (including US$10 million one-off savings from working capital)

2022 Alba Priorities

Deliver on newly-launched ESG roadmap in line with Bahrain’s Objectives for ‘Net Zero Emissions’ by 2060

Embed ESG in operations and processes as well as deliberate with various stakeholders and partners potential ESG initiatives to further sustainable value across our value-chain

Exceed 2022 Production Target of 1,560,000 MT and deliver on AL HASSALAH savings’ target of US$100 Million by 2022-end

Continue to screen potential Upstream Opportunities to secure 1/3 Alumina requirements

Capitalise on Aluminium Stewardship Initiative and Ecovadis Certifications to penetrate new markets & increase VAP beyond 70% of Sales

Complete the financial closure of PS5 Block 4 and award the Solar Farm Project by Q4 2022

Progress with the pre-feasibility study for Line 7 smelter

Commenting on Alba’s financial performance for the Q2 and H1 of 2022, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

“We have had an unmatched financial performance as we set new benchmarks in the last 3 quarters (Q4 2021, Q1 and Q2 2022) and on many fronts:

Profit of BD328.7 million (US$874.3 million) in H1 2022 - up by 127% YoY

Value Added Sales top 70% in Q2 2022 – a first time in our history (67% in H1 2022)

Safety: a new leap was achieved with more than 29 million safe working hours without LTI

This strong performance has enabled us to distribute an interim dividend of US$120 million to our shareholders. As we progress into the rest of 2022, we remain committed to build sustainable returns while also delivering further value to our shareholders.”

Adding further, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali said:

“Our exhibit profitability was backed by improved product mix towards Value Added Products’ Sales and sound cost savings. Despite the logistics’ challenges in the market, we have been able to deliver another strong quarter by capitalising on higher LME price and that has allowed us to service our loans and reduce our overall debt profile.

We are only as good as our employees; it is thanks to our collective proactiveness in Safety, we have reached a record landmark with topping more than 29 million safe working hours without LTI.”

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

At plus-1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021), Alba is the world’s largest Aluminium smelter ex-China with more than 50 years of excellence in Operations, Safety, Environment and Socio-Economic Development.

A blue-chip asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alba completed five decades of commercial operations in May 2021. The Company marked its Golden Jubilee by breaking all its previous records in Safety and topping 25 million Safe working-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 30 April 2022; this Safety milestone came alongside exceeding 25 million metric tonnes (MT) in overall production since the Company began its operations in 1971.

Alba produces high-quality Aluminium products in the form of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s, which are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba holds globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016, ISO 22301:2012 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis Certification.

As the first Aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Alba sits at the heart of a thriving Aluminium downstream sector in Bahrain, which accounts for approximately 12% of the Kingdom's GDP. As one of the biggest national companies, Alba has ensured not only the employment of Bahrain nationals (84% in 2021) but also the enhancement of their capabilities through education, training and development initiatives at every stage of their career.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Launched in February 2022, the Company’s ESG Roadmap outlines 6 priority areas - (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s recent projects such as the first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant and the upcoming 5-7 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible efforts to meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Alba will play a crucial role in the upcoming Aluminium Downstream Park, which will increase the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain.

Alba’s motto ‘Safety First, Safety Always’ has ensured that the Safety and well-being of its employees and contractors’ workforce remain a top priority. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA Gold Award (9 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council, as well as six major National Safety Council (NSC) USA awards for 2021. Alba has also been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Alba Power Station 5 Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 is a Combined Cycle Power Plant that is an expansion of the existing PS 5.

PS5 Block 4 Project is the addition of a fourth Block of similar 1:1:1 configuration with J-class gas turbine technology and with minimum nominal ISO rating of a 680.9 MW and includes tie into the existing 220kV Substation. The efficiency of this combined cycle power plant is much higher than the combined cycle power plants of PS3 and PS4. On completion of PS5 Block 4 Expansion Project, the capacity of PS5 will increase from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW.

Mitsubishi Power & SEPCO III consortium will be responsible to design, engineer, procure, construct and commission Block 4. PS5 Block 4 commercial operations are expected to begin in Q4 2024.

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

