Manama, Bahrain – At Gateway Gulf 2024, an investment forum hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) and Daiki Aluminium Industry Company Ltd. reaffirmed their strategic partnership by announcing their intention to form a joint venture ‘Alba-Daiki Sustainable Solutions (ADSS)’ which will establish a cutting-edge, sustainable aluminium dross processing facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This announcement, made during the forum, underscores Bahrain’s commitment to economic diversification and environmental sustainability. Alba will hold a 70% stake in the joint venture and Daiki will have the remaining 30%. Both partners are targeting to commence operations by September 2026, marking a significant milestone to environmental stewardship and technological advancement in the region.

The Forum was attended by Alba’s Chairman of the Board, HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali, and Daiki Aluminium Industry Company Ltd.’s Chairman and Representative Director, Yamamoto Takaaki.

HE Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, commented on the partnership: “The strategic alliance between Alba and Daiki Aluminium underscores Bahrain's growing appeal as a global investment hub. This collaboration showcases how our Kingdom's advanced infrastructure, innovation-friendly policies, and talented workforce are attracting transformative projects. It's a clear demonstration of our commitment to sustainable economic diversification and our ability to foster international partnerships that drive long-term prosperity in the Kingdom.’’

Adding further, Alba’s Chairman of the Board, HE Khalid Al Rumaihi stated: “This partnership with Daiki Aluminium marks a pivotal moment in Alba's history and Bahrain's industrial landscape. By combining our strengths, we're not just enhancing our operational efficiency, but also setting new standards for sustainable aluminium production in the Gulf. This venture aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, while reinforcing Bahrain's position as a leader in economic diversification. We're confident that this collaboration will create significant value for our stakeholders and contribute substantially to the Kingdom's sustainable development goals.”

Yamamoto Takaaki, Chairman and Representative Director of Daiki Aluminium Industry Company Ltd., stated: “Our collaboration with Alba represents a significant milestone in sustainable industrial development, perfectly aligned with the vision showcased at Gateway Gulf 2024. As the GCC region aims to reach a GDP of around USD3 trillion by 2030, this partnership demonstrates how targeted investments can drive both economic growth and environmental progress. By leveraging our century-long expertise in aluminium recycling alongside Alba's world-class operations, we're not just creating a more efficient production process – we're contributing to Bahrain's impressive 84% non-oil GDP.’’

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2023), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 270 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritizes the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 86% Bahrainis (2023) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAl, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 30 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in September 2022. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate. Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT and tourism. For more information on the Bahrain EDB, visit www.bahrainedb.com.

