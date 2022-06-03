Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda), Egypt’s premier private healthcare Group, announced today the launch of the Centre of Excellnce in Cardiac Sciences and sub speciality programs in the areas of Structural Heart Disease, CTO and Electrophysiology. The event, held at the Nile Ritz Carlton, was attended by Senior Clinicians, Medical Directors of Insurance, government institutions, and key commercial partners.



Since its founding, Alameda has pioneered in bringing the latest technology and international best practices to the communities it serves. With a strategic presence across Greater Cairo, operating 4 multi-speciality hospitals, Alameda inaugurates its Centre of Excellence in Cardiac Sciences which, equipped with the latest and most advanced cath labs and cardiac care units.



“We are delighted to be witnessing the launch of the COE in Cardiac Sciences , one that will help us setup a training platform for young clinicians, provide sub-speciality treatment by internationally trained clinicians and raise ‘healthy heart’ awareness through community awareness programs and screening campaigns,” said Neeraj Mishra, Group CEO of Alameda Healthcare Group. “Understanding that Cardiovascular Diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, we strive to leverage our decades of expertise and medical acumen to enhance cardiology research and development activity in the Egyptian healthcare space in hopes of providing adequate, up-to-date treatment for CVD patients across our network.”



“As we manage such large infrastructure in the healthcare field, it becomes our responsibility to focus on this speciality. Presently in our four hospitals, we have eight of the most advanced cath labs, 58 beds of Cardiac Care Units (CCUs), and nine beds of Clinical Decision Units (CDUs). Widely spread across Greater Cairo, Alameda is best positioned to respond to cardiac emergencies within minutes” he added.



Through the COE, Alameda shall focus on several cardiology sub-specialties such as advanced cardiac imaging, coronary interventional diseases, structural heart disease program (TAVI), CTO program, electrophysiology, heart failure program, congenital heart disease and endovascular aortic interventions.



Alameda will be promoting the facility’s capabilities and agenda nationally and regionally in order to make Egypt a destination for cardiac patients across Africa and neighbouring Arab countries who are seeking best-in-class care.



With support from leading CVD physicians and medical professionals in Egypt and Africa, the Insitute is mandated to introduce new specialist medical programs to manage Cardiology cases and invest in knowledge and capacity building research to support the Group’s work in mitigating CVD across the nation. The launch of the Centre of Excellence comes on the heels of the opening of the new As-Salam International Hospital branch in New Cairo, owing to the Group’s relentless drive to expand its presence and continue delivering the highest quality healthcare services on all fronts.