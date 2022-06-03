Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda), Egypt’s premier private healthcare Group, announced today the launch of the Centre of Excellnce in Cardiac Sciences and sub speciality programs in the areas of Structural Heart Disease, CTO and Electrophysiology. The event, held at the Nile Ritz Carlton, was attended by Senior Clinicians, Medical Directors of Insurance, government institutions, and key commercial partners.
Since its founding, Alameda has pioneered in bringing the latest technology and international best practices to the communities it serves. With a strategic presence across Greater Cairo, operating 4 multi-speciality hospitals, Alameda inaugurates its Centre of Excellence in Cardiac Sciences which, equipped with the latest and most advanced cath labs and cardiac care units.
“We are delighted to be witnessing the launch of the COE in Cardiac Sciences , one that will help us setup a training platform for young clinicians, provide sub-speciality treatment by internationally trained clinicians and raise ‘healthy heart’ awareness through community awareness programs and screening campaigns,” said Neeraj Mishra, Group CEO of Alameda Healthcare Group. “Understanding that Cardiovascular Diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, we strive to leverage our decades of expertise and medical acumen to enhance cardiology research and development activity in the Egyptian healthcare space in hopes of providing adequate, up-to-date treatment for CVD patients across our network.”
“As we manage such large infrastructure in the healthcare field, it becomes our responsibility to focus on this speciality. Presently in our four hospitals, we have eight of the most advanced cath labs, 58 beds of Cardiac Care Units (CCUs), and nine beds of Clinical Decision Units (CDUs). Widely spread across Greater Cairo, Alameda is best positioned to respond to cardiac emergencies within minutes” he added.
Through the COE, Alameda shall focus on several cardiology sub-specialties such as advanced cardiac imaging, coronary interventional diseases, structural heart disease program (TAVI), CTO program, electrophysiology, heart failure program, congenital heart disease and endovascular aortic interventions.
Alameda will be promoting the facility’s capabilities and agenda nationally and regionally in order to make Egypt a destination for cardiac patients across Africa and neighbouring Arab countries who are seeking best-in-class care.
With support from leading CVD physicians and medical professionals in Egypt and Africa, the Insitute is mandated to introduce new specialist medical programs to manage Cardiology cases and invest in knowledge and capacity building research to support the Group’s work in mitigating CVD across the nation. The launch of the Centre of Excellence comes on the heels of the opening of the new As-Salam International Hospital branch in New Cairo, owing to the Group’s relentless drive to expand its presence and continue delivering the highest quality healthcare services on all fronts.
Alameda Healthcare Group launches Centre of Excellence in Cardiac Sciences
Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda), Egypt’s premier private healthcare Group, announced today the launch of the Centre of Excellnce in Cardiac Sciences and sub speciality programs in the areas of Structural Heart Disease, CTO and Electrophysiology. The event, held at the Nile Ritz Carlton, was attended by Senior Clinicians, Medical Directors of Insurance, government institutions, and key commercial partners.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.