Cairo, Under the patronage of His Excellency Professor Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Dr Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group, inaugurated the first Annual Medical Conference of Alameda under the theme “Culture of Excellence”, with the participation of an elite group of leading doctors, consultants, and international experts.

The conference commenced in the presence of Mr Neeraj Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, and Dr Hossam Hosny, Medical Advisor and Chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Group, along with representatives of prominent governmental bodies. This reflects the active partnership and integration between the public and private sectors and highlights the pioneering role played by Alameda Healthcare Group in supporting Egypt’s vision to enhance the quality of medical education, innovation, and healthcare to match the highest international standards.

This conference is the largest scientific conference organized by a private sector healthcare provider in Egypt, marking a milestone on the map of national and regional medical conferences. Extending over two days, the conference attracted more than 4,000 participants, including distinguished academics, specialists, policymakers, and international healthcare experts. The event also featured 110 prominent speakers, 26 scientific sessions, and six specialized workshops, in addition to live broadcasting from operating theatres at As-Salam International Hospital in Maadi, one of Alameda Healthcare Group’s hospitals. This made it a pioneering platform for the exchange of expertise, driving innovation, and advancing professional development.

All attendees also received accredited certificates for 17 (CPD) hours, approved by the Egyptian Health Council, reflecting Alameda Healthcare’s commitment to advancing medical education and supporting the professional growth of physicians and healthcare specialists.

The organization of the conference stems from the Group’s belief that scientific knowledge and continuous medical education are the cornerstones of developing the healthcare system, and that evidence-based practices are the optimal means to enhance the patient journey, reduce medical errors, and foster innovation. From this perspective, the conference affirms its role as a key catalyst for collaboration and knowledge exchange and embodies the values of excellence adopted by Alameda in its pursuit of building a healthier future for Egyptian society.

During his speech, Mr Neeraj Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, announced a strategic expansion plan to increase the Group’s capacity to more than 1,700 beds and 15 clinics across the governorates by 2028, through strategic partnerships that include the management and operation of a hospital in “Madinaty” in collaboration with Talaat Moustafa Group, as well as a new hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with the latest global standards and protocols. He also referred to the ongoing renovation and development works at As-Salam International Hospital in Maadi and Dar Al Fouad Hospital in 6th of October City, reinforcing the Group’s position as a leading provider of integrated healthcare.

The conference concluded by affirming that this major scientific event represents a comprehensive platform combining scientific sessions, workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive seminars, with the participation of distinguished Egyptian and international experts. This consolidates Alameda Healthcare Group’s vision as a key player and the leading provider of world-class healthcare in Egypt, advancing the progress of medical services to the benefit of every patient across the nation.

