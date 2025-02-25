Ajman, UAE – Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, is proud to announce a record-breaking year in 2024, marked by outstanding growth and impressive sales performance. The company recorded a 38% increase in the number of transactions year-on-year, culminating in the complete sell-out of beachfront villas, including projects such as Beach Hills Villas (simplex and duplex forms), as well as Seaside Hills Residence. This remarkable achievement underscores Al Zorah growing appeal as a premier destination for a multinational clientele.

These achievements align with the company vision, to strengthen Ajman’s position as a premier investment destination. This vision is being realized through the development of advanced infrastructure and upscale residential communities that drive sustainable growth and enhance the quality of life in the emirate. Al Zorah’s strategic approach reflects its commitment to delivering innovative projects that meet market demands while supporting the leadership’s vision of building an integrated city that offers exceptional residential and investment opportunities.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, stated, “Our exceptional performance in 2024 is a testament to the unwavering trust our clients place in us and the relentless dedication of our team. Achieving a 38% increase in transactions and successfully selling out our exclusive beachfront homes illustrates the strong demand for the unique lifestyle experience we offer.”

He added, “With our 2025 developments on the horizon, we are poised to raise the bar even higher by driving both lifestyle innovation and investment opportunities. Given the current demand for high-end real estate, we anticipate a further increase in the price per square foot in 2025, highlighting the sustained strength of the Al Zorah City market.”

Al Zorah Development Company remains committed to delivering exceptional living experiences and continues to lead innovation in the UAE’s real estate sector.

About Al Zorah City

The Al Zorah area is considered one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas and apartments on the banks of the creek, make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows for the various plants and tree species to thrive, as well as an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.