Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Al Watania for Industries and China’s Donghexin Group signed a Joint Venture agreement to establish the first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia and the region for producing tinplate in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for metal packaging solutions, with half of the production allocated to the local market and the remaining half designated to export. It is expected to generate over 500 direct job opportunities and will utilize environmentally friendly technologies powered by natural gas and adhere to high energy efficiency standards. Commercial operations are scheduled to commence by mid-2027, with an annual production capacity of 400,000 tons. This initiative represents a strategic move in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy, localize technologies, and expand the national industrial base.

This project marks a significant milestone in localizing the supply chain of the packaging sector by addressing a critical supply need in the production of tinplate and Tin Free Steel (TFS). These materials are critical for several industries, particularly food and beverage, paints, oils, and chemical products. Ras Al-Khair Industrial City was chosen for its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, integrated logistics, and direct connection to ports and energy sources.

On this occasion, Eng. Mosaed Sulaiman Al-Ohali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Watania for Industries, stated: “This partnership marks a strategic step towards achieving one of our key expansion goals—vertical integration across the value chain of the metal packaging sector. Establishing a technologically advanced tinplate manufacturing plant is a long-term investment in Saudi Arabia’s industrial security and reflects our deep commitment to localizing industrial knowledge, meeting domestic demand, and enhancing our export capabilities.”

On his part, Dr. Li Dong, Chairman of Donghexin Group, stated: “We are proud of this partnership with Al Watania for Industries to establish the first plant of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the region. We are confident that our extensive experience of over two decades in this field will contribute to building a world-class metal manufacturing ecosystem that begins in the Kingdom and expands into regional markets. This collaboration is a successful model of international partnerships that aim to transfer and localize technology to the highest standards. The plant is designed with sustainability in mind and is fully prepared for a future shift to low-emission green electricity, reinforcing our shared commitment to the environment.”

Eng. Abdulrahman Misfer Al-Juaid, CEO of Al Watania for Industries, added: “This project represents the culmination of the company’s ongoing efforts to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. We are working to diversify local industries, provide high-quality job opportunities, and increase local content. The partnership with Donghexin Group will contribute to the transfer of advanced manufacturing technologies and the training of national talent, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s readiness to become a leading regional industrial hub.”



Al Watania for Industries (WFI)

Website: www.wataniaind.com



Donghexin Group (DHX)

Website: http://www.donghexin.cn/en