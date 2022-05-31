Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Ford and Lincoln importer-distributor, won the Blue Oval’s coveted Henry Ford Excellence award for achieving the highest level of overall customer satisfaction for sales and service in the Middle East.

The award was presented as the dealership hosted Ford’s International Markets Group President and automotive industry veteran Dianne Craig on her first visit to the UAE and the Middle East.

“Witnessing the remarkable progress Al Tayer Motors has made in Dubai, a city which itself is globally renowned for its progressive and fast development in the past 50 years - has been inspiring. From their impressive showrooms, their service facilities to their outstanding client-centric approach, they are indeed well-deserved recipients of the Henry Ford Excellence Award for 2021,” said Craig.

Craig visited the UAE distributor’s flagship Ford facility on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road and its largest facility for pre-owned approved vehicles in Al Barsha and presented the award to HE Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Director; Managing Director, Saeed Humaid Al Tayer; Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Khanna and other senior members of Al Tayer Motors management team.

Describing the visit as an important event, Ashok Khanna said, “It is a pleasure for us to host Dianne on our home ground and show her our state-of-art facilities, demonstrate our digital innovations such as the Al Tayer Motors app and online purchase capability, and most importantly meet our incredibly talented service and sales team members who spare no efforts to consistently deliver the ultimate vehicle ownership experience for our loyal customers.”

About Dianne Craig

Dianne is Ford’s International Markets Group President. She has led business unit operations in over 100 countries across Africa, ASEAN, India, the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand. The operations include both dealers and distributor markets. Prior to this position, Craig served as chief executive officer at FordDirect. As CEO, she led the team responsible for bringing together the worlds of digital, data and technology to deliver best-in-class marketing and advertising solutions to Ford and Lincoln Dealers.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers Ford, Lincoln, Ford Trucks, Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati and Ferrari across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,600 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.



In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Ford Trucks, Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, and Ferrari are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.