United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi - Al Tamimi & Company, the leading full service legal firm in the UAE and broader MENA region, is pleased to announce the completion of a series of sessions delivered by its lawyers to students enrolled in the Legal Clinic course at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. The eight-week program began on September 12 and ran until October 31, taking place every Thursday at Al Tamimi offices in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to enhance the legal education of university students by providing them with valuable insights and practical knowledge in various areas of law.

The sessions are designed to foster a deep understanding of legal concepts and real-world applications, allowing students to engage directly with experienced legal professionals. Participants benefit from interactive learning experiences, discussions, and simulated real-life legal tasks, equipping them with essential skills for their future careers in law. This is the first of its kind in the region and should contribute to the wider legal community by developing skills in students which they would usually acquire through legal training.

Dr. Beatriz Garcia, Associate Professor, Law, Economics and Management Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Al Tamimi & Company for this program. The sessions offered at Al Tamimi & Company as part of the Legal Clinic course enrich our students’ educational and practical experience and enhance their preparation for the job market. This collaboration will positively impact our students, and we anticipate future projects that demonstrate the synergy between academic institutions and legal experts in addressing real-world challenges.”

Alex Ghazi, Partner and Head of Office at Al Tamimi & Company, commented, “We are committed to nurturing the next generation of legal talent. These learning sessions provide students with the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals and reflect our dedication to advancing legal education in the community. Empowering students with practical knowledge is vital for their success.”

Raneem Salha, Trainee Solicitor at Al Tamimi & Company, added, “Participating in bringing these sessions to life has been incredibly rewarding. It’s been a pleasure to share my experiences and insights with students. As the Trainees of Al Tamimi & Company, supervised by the Senior Lawyers, are tasked with guiding the students through their tasks in the sessions, we have been learning alongside the students - gaining insight into the responsibility of mentoring others and our varied leadership styles. More than this, our Partners and Senior Lawyers have also brought an invaluable element to the sessions by speaking to the students and answering all the questions they have had. I am inspired by my colleagues and the students’ enthusiasm and commitment.”

The sessions provided to the students of the Legal Clinic course highlight the importance of practical legal education and the need for similar initiatives in the UAE and the region. This program reinforces Al Tamimi & Company’s commitment to fostering legal literacy and supporting aspiring legal professionals in their career development.​​​​​​

About Al Tamimi and Company

As a full-service commercial law firm in the UAE and the broader MENA region, Al Tamimi and Company leads the legal industry with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since our founding in 1989, we’ve been at the forefront of providing innovative, cost-effective legal solutions tailored to meet complex business challenges.

Our team of over 450 legal experts combines deep knowledge with practical experience, ensuring that every client receives exceptional, commercially savvy advice. Our commitment to client success drives us to continuously push the boundaries of legal excellence.

At Al Tamimi and Company, we value diversity and inclusion, fostering a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and enhances our ability to serve our clients with distinction. We are dedicated to leveraging our intellectual rigor to deliver impactful results and navigate the evolving legal landscape.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was established in May 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The French Emirati university draws on 760 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. Featuring a state-of-the-art campus that spans 93,000 square meters and located on Al Reem Island, the university provides an inspiring and enriching environment for both students and faculty.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adheres to the French education system, with degrees awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité. SUAD programmes are evaluated by the Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR) in France. Furthermore, all programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). To date, more than 2800 students from more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sorbonne Université is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, holding 41st position in the Shanghai ranking, 4th position for mathematics and 17th for physics in the same ranking. Its law programs are ranked 19th by the Young University ranking. The School of Arts and Humanities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is recognized as the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: http://www.sorbonne.ae