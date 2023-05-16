The price range has been set between AED 1.99 to AED 2.01 per share, implying an equity value of $4.01 billion to $4.05 billion (AED 14.7 billion to AED 14.9 billion).

Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), the global player across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), has secured a major cornerstone investment in ADNOC Logistics & Services PLC, the global energy maritime logistics leader with share value of AED 257 million (US$70 million).

The move comes as part of the company’s strategy to diversify its investment portfolio, as the company continues to be a key and strategic contributor to the UAE’s economy and diversification efforts. Al Seer Marine is committed to driving continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in market leaders that enable the company to deliver superior value to its shareholders.

“Al Seer Marine is building on its highly diversified investment portfolio, and with ADNOC has excellent and longstanding track record and network within the global energy maritime logistics sector, we are confident this cornerstone investment in ADNOC Logistics & Services PLC will reflect positively on our growth strategy. “said Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine.

Al Seer Marine was the sixth IHC Group company to list on the ADX in 2021. The company has a portfolio of services including management and training, Construction of vessels, Tankers, High-tech boatbuilding, Unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. Early this year, Al Seer Marine unveiled “MEGA II” in Abu Dhabi, a 36-Meter- Long and the world largest 3D Printer.

About Al Seer Marine:

Al Seer Marine Supplies and Equipment is a publicly listed company in the Abu Dhabi security exchange market (ADX: ASM); it was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Al Seer is a leading marine company in the Middle East Region, with a portfolio of services including the management and training, Construction of vessels, High-tech boatbuilding, Unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. Al Seer Marine employs more than 1200 people onboard and ashore from more than 50 nationalities.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 868 billion as of March 31, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 444 subsidiaries and over 126,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

