Manama, Bahrain: Alsayah Square, the ﬁrst commercial and medical complex of its kind in the heart of Busaiteen, welcomes the opening of Al Salam Bank-Bahrain B.S.C (Al Salam Bank) state of the art branch in the mall. The opening of Al Salam Bank is in line with Alsayah Square’s ongoing efforts to provide the residents of Busaiteen and surrounding areas with a range of carefully selected stores and services, including a pharmacy, telecom services, and international restaurants & cafés. Alsayah Square’s unique location and facilities have attracted both residents and tourists, thus increasing footfall to the mall and making it a distinctive destination for visitors.

Commenting on the agreement, a senior representative at Alsayah Square said, “The opening of Al Salam Bank at Alsayah Square reinforces our commitment to provide an inimitable mix of various service offerings to the visitors and business owners. By opening unique outlets and branches of brands, we can cater to different consumers while providing a niche. We look forward to deepening our ties with each of the outlets and be a community mall that provides solutions to the unique resident’s needs.”

Alsayah Square considered to be a mixed-use development consists of a retail and medical complex within the mall. A unique shopping destination offering customers with a supermarket, pharmacy, gym, banking, and telecom services, and international restaurants & cafes with ample outdoor seating areas intended to accentuate the dining experience. Spread over an area of 100,000 sq. ft., the retail complex has internationally recognized brands such as McDonald’s, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Baskin Robbins. The property also includes regional and local favourites such as Mega Mart, Hashem Restaurant, Al Rifai Roastery, Cine Café, Khafayef, Pizza Hut and Roast Cafe to name a few. World’s leading coffee brand Starbucks is set to open soon at the complex. With ample parking space and outdoor seating areas, Alsayah Square not only caters to the daily needs of residents living in the vicinity but also elevates and uplifts their lifestyle and accentuates the visitor’s dining experience.

Alsayah Square is managed by CBRE, a leading and integrated real estate services company. For more information on leasing, please call +973 1655 6600, or email: bahrain@cbre.com.

-Ends-

For press inquiries, please contact:

Karen Paes

Gulf Marcom W.L.L

karen@gulfmarcom.com

About Alsayah Square:

Alsayah Square is an upcoming community mall, located in Busaiteen near King Hamad Hospital. Alsayah Square will provide the residents of Muharraq Governorate with a conveniently located community mall offering a unique family-friendly environment inclusive of a medical complex. Spanning over 100,000 sq. ft. Alsayah Square is built over three floors and aims to further add to residents’ convenience with a leading supermarket, coffee shops, restaurants, banking outlets and much more. The mezzanine and ground floor will include retail outlets while the top-most floor will consist of medical units, providing healthcare services to visitors.