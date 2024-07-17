Abu Dhabi: Al Ramz Capital LLC announced today its appointment, as a liquidity provider for ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC, the Abu Dhabi-listed largest drilling and well completions company in the Middle East by fleet size, owning and operating one of the largest multi-discipline drilling fleets in the world (ADX: ADNOCDRILL). Following regulatory approvals, Al Ramz will commence independent trading of ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC shares within specified parameters and in adherence to regulatory guidelines on 18July 2024.

Al Ramz is a licensed market maker on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) with more than 25 years’ experience in UAE capital markets.

A listed company appoints a liquidity provider to optimize share trading by enriching the order book, minimizing trading spreads, reducing price volatility and augmenting trading volume.

Al Ramz is widely recognized for its market-making services and has demonstrated a consistent ability to enhance liquidity provision by facilitating synergistic relationships within distinct markets. Since introducing its market-making and liquidity provision services, Al Ramz has firmly established itself as a prominent leader in this domain. These services are available on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Dubai Financial Markets, and the Nasdaq Dubai.

