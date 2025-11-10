ServiceNow to enhance customer and employee experiences across core business functions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, has signed a multi-year agreement with ejada Systems and Al Rajhi Bank, one of the largest banks in the world. The Bank will leverage the ServiceNow AI Platform to transform its operations, automate workflows, and radically enhance customer and employee experiences across its diverse portfolio, including HR, IT, and Financial Services. As a Consulting & Implementation partner of ServiceNow, ejada Systems will work closely with ServiceNow to deploy and manage the ServiceNow AI Platform across the entire set of Al Rajhi Bank’s operations.

This project is among the biggest digital transformation agreements in the region, reinforcing ServiceNow's expanding footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will provide Al Rajhi Bank with a single unified, intelligent platform to drive operational efficiency, advance service delivery, and underpin its ambitious long-term growth plans amidst the AI revolution, the biggest market opportunity in a generation.

Commenting on this Agreement, Mr. Mohammed Hassoobh, Acting CEO of ejada Systems stated, “We are proud to partner with Al Rajhi Bank on their end-to-end digital transformation journey powered by ServiceNow. Together, we are unifying IT service management, AIOps, business operations, and operational resilience into a single intelligent AI-driven platform. This transformation enhances employee experience, accelerates business agility, and embeds AI across workflows for smarter decision-making. By leveraging automation and AI at the core, we are reshaping how services are delivered and managed. With this collaboration, Al Rajhi Bank is setting a new benchmark for AI-enabled innovation and resilience in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector. It positions the bank as a leader, driving the future of digital and AI-powered banking across the Kingdom and the wider region.”

“Al Rajhi Bank’s scale and vision demand an AI transformation partner capable of delivering measurable innovation across its operations,” said Saif Mashat, Area Vice President, MEA at ServiceNow. “We worked closely with ejada Systems to ensure the ServiceNow AI Platform could support this transformation, and we’re proud it was selected as the foundation for their digital journey. Our work with Al Rajhi Bank reflects our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital-first strategy and supporting the goals of Vision 2030.”

One AI platform powering transformation across the Kingdom

Al Rajhi Bank’s AI transformation project with ServiceNow and ejada Systems is purpose-built to meet the scale and complexity of one of the Kingdom’s most influential enterprises. The AI Platform will unify and streamline operations across HR, IT, and Financial Services—replacing legacy systems with a single intelligent layer that improves service delivery, enables real-time decision-making, and supports experiences across operations. This shift will help the Bank reduce manual work, accelerate response times, and unlock new levels of agility and insight.

Al Rajhi Bank ranks among the world’s largest banks by market capitalisation and is the leading financial institution in both the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. It operates a vast network of more than 515 branches, over 4,824 ATMs, 547,507 POS terminals, and 205 remittance centres nationwide, serving the largest customer base in the Kingdom.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, this partnership directly supports the Kingdom’s digital transformation objectives. By embedding AI into the heart of Al Rajhi Bank’s operations, the partnership will contribute to the national digital economy by empowering local digital skills, boosting digital infrastructure with scalable and secure platforms, and supporting innovation in financial services and beyond.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About ejada Systems

ejada, a leading Information Technology (IT) services provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, empowers organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to thrive in today's digital landscape. The Company helps businesses and public-sector entities achieve and maintain a competitive edge through innovative IT solutions and services specifically designed to support their digital transformation journey.

ejada sets itself apart by offering a unique combination of local expertise and global reach combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with globally renowned technology vendors and partners. For more information, please visit www.ejada.com