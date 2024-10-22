Dubai, UAE: Al Nabooda Automobiles L.L.C, the exclusive distributor of Volkswagen in Dubai and the Northern Emirates announces the relaunch of the Volkswagen Rashidiya facility to now serve as a combined showroom, service center, and spare parts hub. This development highlights Al Nabooda Automobiles’ ongoing efforts to meet growing demand and deliver an enhanced customer experience for both new and certified used car buyers.

The facility, previously functioning solely as a service center, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art destination that caters to all Volkswagen needs under one roof. The newly converted space spans 97,382 square feet and features a contemporary new car showroom displaying the complete Volkswagen model range. The service reception is available for customers visiting for the maintenance of their vehicles, with the centre housing 52 service lifts and 110 parking spots. A dedicated Certified Used Cars centre is also available, with over 30 vehicles on display, offering a diverse selection of pre-owned models to suit a wide range of preferences and budgets.

“Al Rashidiya is rapidly becoming a strategic location serving many developing areas such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Meydaan and Jaddaf. This presented us with the opportunity to evolve the existing space into a multi-functional facility to serve the growing demands of existing and new customers,” said K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “The facility now offers a seamless, all-in-one experience, making it the ultimate destination for everything Volkswagen. From new and certified pre-owned vehicles to comprehensive after-sales services, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet every automotive need.”

The facility will also be home to “SELECT Certified Used Cars,” a new brand by Al Nabooda Automobiles that caters to customers seeking certified used vehicles beyond Volkswagen’s existing portfolio. SELECT offers a wide range of vehicles from various marques, all thoroughly inspected with a 99-point check and covered by a warranty. Each car is fully prepared before delivery, and customers benefit from free registration, with the facility serving as a go-to location for sales, service, and finance.

Visit the new Volkswagen Rashidiya centre today or visit www.volkswagen-dubai.com for more information.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Volkswagen importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Volkswagen models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Volkswagen parts, as well as a standalone multi-brand bodyshop.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, Al Nabooda Automobiles ensures that the Volkswagen experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.volkswagen-dubai.com.