Kuwait – As part of our CSR and National Employment Policies of attracting, recruiting and developing local Kuwaiti talent to support our strategic growth objectives and promoting the employment of Kuwaiti university graduates in the private sector, Al Mulla Group participated in the 2nd Career Fair of Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST), which took place at the college’s campus in the Doha area between November 5-7, 2023.

The career fair was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Strategy Officer at Al Mulla Group and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees at KCST Ms. Danah A. Al Mulla, who together with the President of KCST Professor Khalid Al-Begain officially announced the opening of the 2nd KCST Career Fair at the official ceremony.

In a statement at the ceremony, the Chief Strategy Officer at Al Mulla Group and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees at KCST Ms. Danah A. Al Mulla said: “At Al Mulla Group we are always looking to recruit talented Kuwaiti graduates across our diverse range of companies and Business Sectors. The academic experience that these young men and women receive at KCST will be well utilized across our Group”. She added, “Al Mulla Group offers a variety of career opportunities among its companies for those who are willing to accept the challenge of joining the private sector to build a brighter future for themselves and their county.”

During the three-day event, current students and graduates of the Engineering faculties at KCST received an overview of the fulfilling engineering career opportunities with the diverse sectors of Al Mulla Group. Group HR professionals and members of the various Talent Acquisition teams from across Al Mulla Group’s divisions and Business Sectors participated in the job fair including; Al Mulla Automotive, Al Mulla Engineering and Al Mulla Rental & Leasing who all took this opportunity to highlight the diversity of promising growth and career development opportunities that exist at Al Mulla Group, whether in full-time or on part-time basis for young Kuwaiti Engineering students and fresh graduates.

As a member of Al Mulla Group, the Kuwait College of Science and Technology is a private university that was established with the whole purpose to provide internationally recognized under-graduate and graduate degree programs in technological fields like Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and Computer Engineering. Through our affiliation with KCST, Al Mulla Group is committed to attracting, developing and retaining national talented cadres and help Kuwait’s ambitious youth in fulfilling their dreams of a prosperous career future. Al Mulla Group was also present at the 1st Career Fair of KCST that was held last year.

For more information on employment vacancies at Al Mulla Group, please visit our website: www.almullagroup.com/en/career