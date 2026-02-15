MUSCAT – Al Mouj Muscat, the Sultanate’s leading oceanfront lifestyle and leisure destination, has launched Azura Beach Residences III and IV, marking the final chapter of its best-selling coastal residential offering. Following the record sell-out of Phase I in July and Phase II in October 2025, this last release introduces an elevated collection of homes defined entirely by their exclusive marina and ocean outlook.

Designed around a singular vision of uncompromised ocean-facing living, Azura Beach Residences III and IV present a combined collection of 570 premium apartments and 41 four-bedroom duplex chalets, each with private pools and lifts, and all positioned to secure uninterrupted views. Spacious open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling glazing and expansive terraces form a seamless indoor-outdoor experience that harnesses natural light and the tranquillity of the coastline. Each home has been intentionally designed to maximise privacy, elevate wellbeing and maintain a constant dialogue with the surrounding views.

Located within the prestigious West Point precinct in the Al Marsa District, Azura Beach Residences offers direct access to some of Al Mouj Muscat’s most celebrated lifestyle amenities, including the 400-berth Al Mouj Marina, oceanfront dining and boutique retail, landscaped parks, and a signature 18-hole championship golf course. A suite of resort-style facilities, featuring an infinity-edge pool, private wellness areas, co-working lounges, and dedicated indoor and outdoor children’s play zones, further elevate the everyday living experience.

Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, “The extraordinary demand for Azura’s first two phases has confirmed a powerful shift in buyer and investor appetite towards premium waterfront living. This latest and final release represents a further expression of our commitment to delivering category-defining developments and cultivating distinctive communities that enrich daily life, celebrate natural beauty and reinforce Al Mouj Muscat’s position as the nation’s most desirable place to live.”

Residents of Azura Beach Residences will benefit from the full lifestyle ecosystem of Al Mouj Muscat, home to more than 80 dining and retail outlets, four premium hotels, an international school, kilometres of landscaped walkways and cycling paths, a vibrant public walk and plaza, a world-class marina with water sports and charter services, and year-round cultural and community activations.

With strong rental and resale demand, exceptional occupancy levels, and a track record of resilient value appreciation, Al Mouj Muscat continues to attract interest from local and international buyers seeking secure long-term investments in a master-planned community. Azura Beach Residences III and IV is offered with 100% freehold ownership for all nationalities and eligibility for an Omani residence visa, presenting a compelling opportunity to own a limited-edition waterfront home within an award-winning destination of international standing.

For more information or to register your interest, please visit almouj.com or call +968 2453 4444.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 9,000 residents from 94 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf courses and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.