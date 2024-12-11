Dubai: The Car Rental division (Thrifty and Dollar) of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises has unveiled an ambitious plan to grow its fleet size and revenue by 30% in 2025, solidifying its dominant position as a market leader in the UAE’s car rental and business sectors. Central to this strategy is the modernization, convenience and accessibility of all its facilities, including revamping its car rental corporate headquarters on Zabeel Road, according to Mr. Abdullah Al Moosa, Founder and Chairman, who highlighted the group's long-standing commitment to innovation.

“Our journey began with the vision of introducing unique concepts to the UAE, more than 50 years ago when we established the country’s first-ever car rental business at a time when hardly anyone was even familiar with the concept of rental cars”, Mr. Abdullah Al Moosa said during the inauguration. “With this pioneering spirit and the newly revamped facilities, we remain committed to building a bright future as we continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of our employees, associates, and most importantly out customers.”

The renovated office which spans 10000 square feet in phase 1 and another 10,000 square feet to happen in phase 2 soon would serve as the corporate headquarters for the car rental business. The office features cutting-edge design, state-of-the-art facilities, and a collaborative environment aimed at fostering productivity and engagement, such as:

State of art conference rooms blended with the latest technology including AI for higher productivity and efficiency. Focused on sustainability, eliminating any plastic and making more greener spaces Apart from the spacious spaces and bright sunshine entering the offices, the aesthetic look and feel of the office has been tailored to promote healthy wellbeing of the employees.

Elaborating on the group’s strategic vision, Rahul Singh, Managing Director of the Car Rental Division at A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises, said, “Our plans for a 30% growth in our topline are extremely ambitious when you consider that they are coming on the back of a 25% year on year growth for the last 2 years and what is even more encouraging is that this topline growth also provides for a substantial expansion in the bottom line too. Both our brands Thrifty and Dollar are well known for their customer centric approach and our constant endeavor to bring innovative solutions to our discerning customers.’

Since pioneering the UAE’s car rental industry in the late 1980s, Thrifty and Dollar have the largest distribution network in the industry with 80+ locations across UAE which include airports, malls and business districts.

The group’s efforts signal its readiness to shape the industry's future while staying true to its founder’s legacy.

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

Dollar Car Rental UAE is proud to collaborate with top-tier brands such as Pepsi, Mai Dubai, Pran Foods, NFPC, Aramex, Carrefour, and more. As a trusted partner in total transportation solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.

For more information please visit: https://www.dollaruae.com/

About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world’s largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travelers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.

For more information please visit: https://www.thriftyuae.com/