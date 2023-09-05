Abu Dhabi: Auto Central, Al Masaood Group’s multi-brand auto service and repair centre, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications from Bureau Veritas (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services. The ISO certification signifies Auto Central’s commitment to maintaining high standards, implementing robust processes, and prioritizing customer satisfaction, and establishes the company as a trusted and reliable partner in the auto service market.

Covering the aftersales services, parts, and pre-owned vehicles offered by Auto Central, the ISO certifications mark a significant milestone for Auto Central, highlighting its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards across its operations. The ISO 9001 certification acknowledges the company's commitment to quality management systems, ensuring efficient processes, continuous improvement, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, the ISO 14001 certification underscores Auto Central's dedication to environmental management, demonstrating responsible and sustainable business practices that mitigate the company's impact on the environment. This certification reinforces Auto Central’s pledge to uphold environmentally friendly approaches throughout its operations.

The ISO 45001 certification focuses on Auto Central's commitment to occupational health and safety management. This accolade demonstrates the company's dedication to providing a safe and secure working environment for its employees, suppliers, and visitors, reflecting its utmost priority in ensuring the well-being of all stakeholders.

"The attainment of ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications from Bureau Veritas is a testament to Auto Central's ongoing pursuit of excellence in every facet of our business," said Jens Mauersberger, General Manager, Auto Central. "These certifications showcase our dedication to maintaining robust processes, upholding the highest standards of quality, and prioritizing the well-being of our team and the environment. We are honoured to be recognized for our commitment to these core principles."

By achieving these certifications, Auto Central firmly establishes itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the market, poised to deliver seamless aftersales services solutions, genuine parts, and trusted certified pre-owned vehicle, all the while adhering to global best practices. The company's journey toward these certifications involved rigorous assessments, audits, and the implementation of effective quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems.

Auto Central looks forward to leveraging these certifications to enhance customer satisfaction, foster sustainable practices, and continue to set industry benchmarks across the business. As the company moves forward, it remains dedicated to maintaining these high standards and consistently exceeding customer expectations.

With a wide network covering Abu Dhabi, the Western Region, and Dubai, Auto Central is known for its expertise in the local automotive sector, and aims to fulfil customer needs for quality service and pre-owned cars that have undergone up to 190-point inspections and reconditioning processes.

About Auto Central

Auto Central, part of Al Masaood Group, is a multi-brand automotive centre that offers comprehensive car services as well as a wide selection of verified pre-owned vehicles. It operates four dedicated service centres across the UAE in addition to a pre-owned showroom in Dubai, all of which provide high-quality car solutions at competitive rates. Operated by experienced professionals according to the best dealership standards, Auto Central’s services include maintenance, periodic mechanical & accident repairs as well as insurance claims. Auto Central also includes multi-brand spare parts operations servicing the entire UAE.