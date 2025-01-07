Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group’s Projects, Engineering, and Services Division (PESD) has entered an exclusive agency agreement with Deep International, a renowned provider of gas compression and processing solutions. The agreement designates Al Masaood as the sole agent for Deep International’s products and Design-Build-Operate-Maintain (DBOM) projects in the UAE.

Deep International brings over 25 years of expertise in delivering fast-track, modular solutions for the oil and gas industry across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Their innovative approach, supported by a fleet of over 130,000 HP of gas compressors, ensures safe, reliable, and performance-driven solutions tailored to meet dynamic market demands.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “Al Masaood Group Industrial is committed to providing the best solutions in the energy sector. By partnering with Deep International and leveraging their extensive expertise, we hope to enhance operational efficiency and support the sustainable energy transition in the region.”

Chris McMillan, Vice President of Deep International, added: "Partnering with Al Masaood Group marks a pivotal moment for Deep International. Their understanding of regional markets and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver safe and reliable gas processing facilities that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

This collaboration comes as part of Al Masaood’s vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence across the energy sector, ensuring reduced downtime and optimized performance for clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/projects-and-engineering-services-division-pesd/

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, 4IR Solutions, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ - the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.