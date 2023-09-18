Al Masaood Automobiles recognizes the strong demand for pre-owned vehicles and provides comprehensive inspection reports, transparent maintenance records, and clear communication to address customer concerns.

Under the Nissan Intelligence Choice program, the company offers a 12-month or 30,000-km warranty, extended coverage, 24-hour roadside assistance, a five-day car replacement guarantee, and a 15-day exchange promise in addition to other benefits.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has experienced a strong growth in customer interest generated on digital channels for Nissan Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles. The company recorded a notable increase of 18% in customer engagement over the past three months, driven by the successful implementation of eCommerce strategies, impactful digital campaigns, and customer-centric activities.

Al Masaood Automobiles has experienced a large increase in customers seeking Nissan pre-owned vehicles in recent times, mainly among the local and expat population segments. Customer interest grew on digital channels with May recording 58% digital leads, followed by a steady increase to 68% and 73% in June and July respectively. This upward trajectory aligns with the robust pre-owned car market in the UAE, where three used cars are purchased for every new car, according to recent reports[1] in the auto market.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "The surge in customer interest on digital channels reflects the effectiveness of our innovative strategies and continual dedication to fulfilling the ever-evolving needs of our valued customers. Through a concentrated focus on eCommerce, the execution of result-driven digital campaigns, and our relentless commitment to placing the customer at the forefront of all our activities, we have successfully fostered heightened engagement and delivered an elevated experience that truly resonates with our valued customers."

The growth in the pre-owned car sector can be attributed to factors such as supply delays in new cars, a rising demand for budget-friendly vehicles, and an increased preference for owning multiple cars among UAE residents. A study by Mordor Intelligence further projects the UAE's used car market to reach USD 32.07 billion by 2027[2]. The convenience of the digital marketplace and accessible financing options for used cars also contribute to this growth.

Catering to the needs of customers with precision and care, Al Masaood Automobiles not only provides attractive financing options, but also ensures transparency by offering detailed information about the cars that customers are interested in, including their detailed specifications. Further, customers can enjoy peace of mind with comprehensive warranty and service contracts. Additionally, the renowned Nissan Intelligence Choice (NIC) program presents a range of benefits and assurances to potential customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles aims to address the concerns of potential pre-owned car buyers by providing comprehensive inspection reports, transparent maintenance records, and clear communication throughout the purchase journey. The company recognizes that key decision influencers for customers include factors like mileage, vehicle condition, accident or repair history, as well as features, fuel efficiency, and safety ratings. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and eliminating anxieties related to hidden faults, elevated maintenance costs, and safety risks, Al Masaood Automobiles ensures a seamless purchasing and ownership experience.

Nissan Intelligence Choice program for prospecting customers

Under the globally offered Nissan Intelligence Choice program, Al Masaood Automobiles guarantees the quality and reliability of every certified pre-owned vehicle. These vehicles undergo an exhaustive 167+ point inspection and reconditioning process. Customers can expect a 12-month or 30,000-km warranty, extended warranty coverage for both the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Mediterranean Region (MED), 24-hour roadside assistance for a year, a one-off five-day car replacement option in case of a major problem, and a full service and inspection prior to delivery. The Al Masaood Confidence Program further enhances the car-buying experience, offering a 15-day exchange period.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

