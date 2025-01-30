Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, is celebrating the tremendous success of the all-new Nissan Patrol 2025. The iconic SUV has once again solidified its position as the number one car sold in Abu Dhabi. Having been the city where the car was first revealed to the world, Abu Dhabi has a strong, storied connection to the car, weaved into its heritage and community.

Since its launch in September last year, the car has elicited significant excitement among the people of Abu Dhabi, with a high number of pre-bookings and orders and an overwhelmingly positive reception, a testament to the strong connection between the community and the vehicle.

Al Masaood Automobiles also saw an impressive 59% growth in sales from Q3 to Q4 of last year, underscoring the Patrol’s appeal and its resonance with the Abu Dhabi community. This SUV represents the first of five all-new SUVs set to be introduced in the Middle East by Fiscal Year 2026, as part of Nissan's global business plan, The Arc. The Patrol exemplifies Nissan’s bold approach to design innovation, seamlessly blending its legendary 70-year legacy with modern sophistication to cater to the unique preferences of the Abu Dhabi community.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The all-new Nissan Patrol embodies Nissan’s refreshed design language and is and is a perfect fit for the Middle Eastern market. Its iconic heritage and bold evolution make it a vehicle that truly resonates with our customers in the region. We are pleased with the positive reception from the Abu Dhabi community and remain committed to delivering the best vehicles while ensuring that each model we offer meets the unique preferences and expectations of our customers, providing them with delightful ownership experiences.”

The all-new Nissan Patrol features a “Bold Presence” design philosophy, including a wider V-motion grille and distinctive "double-C" lamp design, offering a commanding yet elegant exterior. Its side profile boasts a gently sloping shoulder line with a floating roof effect, underscored by 22-inch alloy wheels that enhance its powerful stance.



Inside, the Patrol offers luxury with premium quilted leather seats and twin displays delivering an elevated driving experience. Inspired by Nissan’s “Solid Dignity” design philosophy, the cabin combines premium craftsmanship with user-centric innovation. NASA-inspired spinal support seating ensures maximum comfort, while Damping Acoustic glass provides a tranquil cabin environment—a feature highly appreciated by Abu Dhabi’s long-distance drivers. Practical touches, such as increased cargo capacity and a wireless phone charging mat textured to resemble sand dunes, echo the Patrol’s connection to the region’s heritage.

The Nissan Patrol is an experience that celebrates both heritage and innovation. With its bold design evolution and premium features, the Patrol continues to cement its status as an icon in the region. The extraordinary reception in Abu Dhabi highlights the strong relationship between Al Masaood Automobiles and the community, as the company continues to uphold its commitment to quality, customer centricity, and innovation in the region.

