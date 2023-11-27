Facephi, a leading innovator in digital onboarding and authentication technology, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Mbank, UAE’s first digital and community bank, to provide frictionless, secure digital banking across the UAE.

Driving the collaboration is Facephi’s proven track record of delivering robust authentication and verification solutions that adhere to stringent industry standards, including compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) accredited iBeta and ISO 30107.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "We are excited to embark on this journey with Facephi as our strategic partner. Their expertise and technological innovation align perfectly with our vision of providing seamless, secure, fast, and efficient onboarding experiences for our valued customers. At Mbank, we take pride in being the early adopters of cutting-edge technologies with the highest levels of security, continually expanding our solutions’ capabilities and enriching our customers’ experiences during their self-enrolment process when digitally onboarding through the Mbank UAE mobile application. The advanced identity verification techniques using machine learning algorithms and digital behaviour will be instrumental to analyse, detect and prevent fraudulent activities proactively. Together with Facephi, we aim to set a new industry benchmark in customer authentication."

Commenting on the partnership, Enrico Montagnino, General Manager EMEA said: “As pioneers in biometric technology for onboarding and fraud prevention, we are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology that ensures the highest level of security and convenience for customers. The partnership with Mbank UAE represents a significant milestone in our continued efforts to drive innovation in the global financial and banking industry and support Mbank in their expansion efforts across the UAE market."

Through this dynamic partnership, Mbank UAE aims to streamline and enhance their onboarding process, providing customers with a seamless and secure experience. Facephi’s advanced facial authentication technology will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, setting a new standard for digital interactions within the banking sector in the UAE.

About Facephi

Facephi specialises in secure and user-friendly digital onboarding, identity verification and authentication solutions using cutting-edge biometric technology.

With over 250 clients across various industries globally, including banking and financial services, fintech, health, and transportation, Facephi is committed to unlocking the power of digital identity for all using proprietary, AI-powered multi-biometric solutions.

Headquartered in Spain, Facephi has subsidiaries in EMEA, APAC and LATAM

For more information about Facephi, visit www.facephi.com.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For more information about Al Maryah Community Bank, visit www.Mbank.ae.