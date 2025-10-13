Riyadh/Manama: Al Marjea for Professional Services Closed Joint Stock Company (CAM), a Saudi-based provider of Sharia compliance support services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), a top-tier international provider of Sharia assurance services licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

This strategic consolidation marks a significant step in CAM’s long-term vision to build a unified, regional platform that supports financial institutions, fintechs, asset managers, banks and insurance companies, with holistic Sharia compliance support, now encompassing Sharia advisory and Sharia assurance services via SRB. The acquisition underscores CAM’s commitment towards keeping pace with the aspirations of Islamic Finance Strategy of Saudi Vision 2030.

Over the past two decades, SRB has built an unrivaled reputation for Sharia certification and assurance services to financial institutions across the GCC and in the international markets. CAM, established in Saudi Arabia, has grown rapidly over recent years. Its client base includes financing companies and technology-driven fintech firms seeking to align with standards of Sharia compliance. Together, the two firms bring deep regulatory familiarity, a network of 40+ scholars from 20+ countries and a strong organizational structure and a strategic operations center.

With this acquisition, CAM and SRB will operate as synergistic entities, preserving their regulatory identities while aligning their complementary strategic direction. The combined platform is uniquely positioned to scale its service offering, unlock cross-border synergies, and build future-ready capabilities that respond to the evolving needs of Sharia compliance for institutional clients. CAM’s headquarters in Riyadh will serve as the group’s central command and the nucleus for Sharia governance solutions, symbolizing the strategic relocation trend of consultancies to Saudi Arabia’s thriving capital. While SRB will retain its brand, continue to it’s offering from its Bahrain headquarters ensuring autonomous Sharia assurance services.

Mr. Yasser Saud Dahlawi, CEO of CAM, commented on the acquisition: “This is more than just a merger of capabilities—it's a convergence of shared values, expertise, and vision. Guided by Vision 2030’s ambition to establish the Kingdom as a center of excellence in Islamic Finance, we are integrating SRB’s deep specialization with CAM’s strategic footprint within the Kingdom. We are building a foundation for an institution capable of serving clients across different jurisdictions and markets with excellence, agility, and transparency.”

He further added: “This union is a natural evolution of our shared vision to elevate Sharia compliance support and assurance. This step formally unites our expertise to better serve clients in the Kingdom and internationally navigating Sharia governance regulatory and Sharia audit requirements. Our combined heritage positions us uniquely for the next phase of regional capital market development.”

SRB has also made its mark to the promotion to the Islamic finance body of knowledge by publishing many peer reviewed research papers covering both central theses of Islamic finance in addition to the topics on the edges of innovation in the ever-growing field of contemporary finance.

Contact Information:

For more information on Company Al Marjea, visit: https://marjea.net/

For Shariah Advisory-related queries: hashim@shariyah.com