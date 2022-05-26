Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company recently announced that they have signed an agreement with i6 Group for using the world’s first end-to-end aviation fuel management platform “Fusion6”, an into-plane refuelling management platform allowing for complete real-time visibility and management of ground fuelling operations.

Commenting on the agreement, the CEO of Al Maha Eng. Hamed Al Maghdri said “. Our agreement with the i6 group provides Al Maha Petroleum with outstanding operational excellence capabilities and access to the state-of-the-art best practices in the aviation refuelling process. We believe that our stakeholders will benefit from the efficiencies which come with the technology that this platform provides. I would like to also highlight that Al Maha has always been recognised as a leader of positive changes in the Sultanate of Oman .”

Steve Uhrmacher, the CEO of i6 Group Steve added “We are thrilled to be growing in the Middle East with Al Maha in Oman. Our partnership demonstrates i6 Group’s trusted reputation as a truly global and leading fuel management platform and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Al Maha over the coming years.”

The technology will be rolled out at Muscat International Airport, also expanding i6’s presence throughout the Middle East. Other Middle Eastern airports already taking advantage of i6 technology include Dubai International Airport and Bahrain International Airport.

