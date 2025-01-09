Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Madinah Region Development Authority has announced a strategic partnership with Almosafer, the leading travel company in Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Seera Group, to enhance tourism in Madinah. Unveiled during the Saudi Tourism Forum 2025, this collaboration aims to position Madinah as a premier destination for visitors from within the Kingdom and beyond.

The partnership leverages Almosafer’s extensive travel services and diverse marketing capabilities to accelerate tourism growth in Madinah while delivering enriching and varied experiences for visitors. Almosafer's market expertise and digital solutions will provide a seamless cultural and entertainment experience at competitive prices through its comprehensive portfolio for corporate, governmental, and individual clients. This initiative aligns with efforts to elevate Madinah’s tourism offerings and attract a broader audience locally and internationally.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Bandar Naqro, General Manager of Strategic and Corporate Communications at the Madinah Region Development Authority, said: "The unique historical and cultural heritage of Madinah makes it one of the most visited cities in the Kingdom, especially with the development of numerous archaeological sites and the activation of diverse tourism destinations. Our partnership with Almosafer will strengthen the city's offerings and marketing initiatives, contributing to increased visitor numbers and enriched experiences, thereby achieving the objectives of Vision 2030."

Muzzammil Ahussein, CEO of Almosafer, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with Al Madinah Region Development Authority to help evolve and further promote one of the Kingdom’s most culturally rich heritage sites. Almosafer’s on-ground expertise, innovative technological solutions, and extensive reach enable us to offer a bespoke holistic experience for travellers from across the world. We look forward to further positioning Madinah as a wholesome tourist destination that provides an immersive cultural experience that is bound to be an unforgettable core memory for visitors. Saudi Arabia’s rich natural heritage and world-class amenities have made it a global hotspot today, and we are proud to power the ecosystem to drive more traffic to this vibrant destination.”

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

