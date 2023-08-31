DUBAI – UAE: Al Islami, the esteemed purveyor of Real Halal meat, is thrilled to announce the grand re-launch of its premium products in the esteemed markets of Qatar. With an unwavering commitment to the highest Halal standards, Al Islami reintroduces its signature Chicken Griller and Chicken Parts, offering a diverse selection of cuts such as drumsticks, breast, thigh, and more.

The company is proud to deliver the finest of food through exclusive standards of Real Halal, consisting of hand-slaughtered, non-stunned meat that is completely natural with no added hormones. This offers discerning families the opportunity to enjoy purity enriched with the essence of cherished traditions passed down through generations.

Embracing Real Halal not only lets one experience unparalleled dining quality but also fosters a profound connection to the age-old heritage, allowing each bite to become a gateway to a world of time-tested cultural customs.

Marking this momentous occasion, Mr. Zubair, the Marketing & International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to bring back Real Halal meat to Qatar. Our products have always stood as a testament to our commitment to quality and authenticity. With this relaunch, we aim to invite new families to savor the goodness of Real Halal food and proudly experience true culinary treats.”

At Al Islami Foods, "Real Halal" is ingrained in every aspect of our existence, not merely as a label but as a sacred way of life. Every step of our process, from sourcing the most exquisite ingredients to employing meticulous techniques, to dealing on employees, partner’s & consumers is scrupulously aligned with the principles of the Halal. Consumers can proudly consume Al Islami's products aligned with Islamic laws and guidelines.

Breaking borders beyond the UAE, Real Halal products from Al Islami Foods are now available in Qatar, across leading supermarkets and grocery stores including Carrefour, Lulu and Al Meera.

-Ends-

For Media Queries:

Al Islami Media Team – Mohammed.Ahmed@alislamifoods.com

About Al Islami:

Al Islami Food’s journey began in 1970. Known as the Dubai Co-operative Society at the time; what started out as a small grocery shop, quickly grew into the larger vision of its founder, Haj Saeed Lootah. The second shop which was opened in Karama, was closer to a modern-day supermarket, and was succeeded by the opening of more stores across Khalid bin Waleed Road, Defense Roundabout and Satwa. The breakthrough which Mr. Lootah and his team had been waiting for, came in 1979 with the opening of a hypermarket in Mirdif, which would serve as a model for all future outlets.

Today, Al Islami Foods is the premium halal food company in the UAE, and one of the biggest food distributors in the region. Quality and transparency is the foundation upon which our brand is based and we enjoy the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, cooking enthusiasts who wish to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families.