Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the halal and wholesome food products sector, proudly joins the nation in commemorating the 52nd UAE National Day, a celebration of the spirit of unity and progress.

For over four decades, Al Islami has been an integral part of UAE's growing F&B sector and is rooted in the Emirati heritage and the culture of care. Al Islami Foods has been a steadfast supporter of local excellence, embodying the principles of quality and innovation.

As a homegrown brand, it has been contributing to the nation's growth by nurturing local talent, fostering innovation, and supporting UAE’s food security and nutrition goals.

Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The 52nd UAE National Day embodies UAE’s spirit of unity and tolerance and being a homegrown brand, we are proud to represent the Emirates to the world. As we celebrate this day, Al Islami extends best wishes to the leadership, citizens, and residents of the UAE. We have been part of the country’s tremendous growth for the last five decades. We are grateful for the support of the UAE community as we remain dedicated to contributing to the nation's progress.”

He added, “We are celebrating this joyous occasion and the upcoming festive season by rewarding Al Islami's loyal customers through exciting competitions and goodies.”

The brand recently announced its latest buy, scratch & win competition for Union Coop customers, which will run until the end of December 2023, filling the ongoing festive season with excitement. The brand, known for its excellence and customer-centric approach, continuously engages with its UAE community with attractive competitions and initiatives.