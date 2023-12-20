Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration solutions announces its agreement signed with Al-Hatab Bakery Factory 2 in Sudair Industrial Area, Saudi Arabia. Al Hatab Bakery’s strategic expansion to implement climate-friendly refrigeration solutions in its business model is in line with Daikin’s agenda to support its partners and customers in adopting advanced and sustainable cooling solutions.

This agreement comes in light of Daikin’s support of the global cooling pledge announced by the COP28 Presidency for reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to cooling, improving energy efficiency, taking a climate-friendly approach, and expanding access to sustainable cooling & Refrigeration solutions.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ammar Al Daajan, Vice President of Al-Hatab Bakery, and Mr. Shinji Jodo, Managing Director of Daikin Saudi Arabia. It consists of supplying, installing, and commissioning 11 Daikin Zanotti Ammonia compressors, 150 coolers, and 6 Evaporative Condensers along with all other plant room equipment on a turnkey basis.

Al-Hatab Bakery, a part of the Al Daajan Group of Companies is a leading bakery in Saudi Arabia with a strong passion for baking that has emerged to provide its customers with a wide variety of freshly baked goods and gourmet specialties with a diverse line of fresh breads, decadent sweets, delicate pastries, juice, salads, and sandwiches.

Mr. Hany Elbegawi, Executive Manager of Al Daajan for Construction Co. Ltd. said “Our relationship with Daikin started from Al-Hatab Bakery Factory - Sudair 1, where Daikin supplied the complete HVAC solution. For our second factory, we wanted an efficient, reliable, durable, and environmentally friendly solution for our refrigeration plant. Daikin has played a crucial role from the early stages of the factory’s establishment and was able to meet our requirements, by providing our consultants with the technical information needed promptly. We are confident that Daikin will deliver on their commitments as they usually do."

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shinji Jodo, Managing Director of Daikin Saudi Arabia said, “We are honored that Daikin has been selected as a partner for Al-Hatab Bakery Factory 2 in Saudi Arabia. Our state-of-the-art refrigeration solutions will enable Al-Hatab Bakery to improve operations and achieve energy efficiency. Al Hatab Bakery is our long-standing trusted partner, and we are looking forward to achieving another milestone together.”

“With this agreement, Daikin has reiterated its leadership in the HVAC & Refrigeration Industry in Saudi Arabia, and its efforts to fuel sustainable solutions to the Kingdom’s growing business landscape, an important milestone towards local commitment to the realization of Vision 2030 goals,” Mr. Shinji added.

Daikin has over 100 years of experience as a comprehensive manufacturer, the company offers a ‘total solution’ that combines refrigeration, heating, air conditioning, and air handling systems to meet the strict demands of the food industry and deliver lower running costs. Daikin provides a diverse product line-up for all aspects of the entire cold chain that covers food production and processing, transportation, storage warehouses, and stores.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries is the global leader in developing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R) and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in Japan in 1924, the company strives to combine expertise and experience to create new innovative technologies by anticipating the future requirements of customers and society. Daikin has evolved over nearly 100 years to employ 96,000 people with 117 production bases and operations in more than 170 countries worldwide.

Daikin Saudi Arabia promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in the Kingdom, with the HQ in Riyadh, 2 branches in Dammam and Jeddah, and the new factory in Sudair Industrial City.

More information can be found at www.daikin-ksa.com

