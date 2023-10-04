Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, owned and operated by the leading lifestyle development and investment company in the Northern Emirates; Al Hamra has partnered with Dubai’s Sky Walker Yachts to offer the first charter experience of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah from mid-October.

Sky Walker Yachts will enhance the maritime and tourist experience within Ras Al Khaimah with two vessels – one that accommodates large groups and corporate bookings, and the other, is more suited to smaller, intimate occasions. The experienced team at Sky Walker Yachts is ready to cater to a variety of desires, with multiple add-on options and packages. From those who are looking for some rest and relaxation alongside incredible dining experiences – to those who want a little more action with snorkelling gear and inflatables – the Sky Walker Yachts team is ready to assist.

“We are all very excited to expand our services into Ras Al Khaimah. As a destination, it is becoming increasingly attractive for inbound tourists and residents alike through its development plans. As a yachting destination, it is simply perfect, with its crystal-clear waters, sheltered anchorages, and stunning landscapes,” said Simon Wickham, Managing Director of Sky Walker Yachts.

“Our yachting experiences are designed to provide guests with the ultimate blend of comfort, excitement, and relaxation. Whether they are seeking a serene escape or an action-packed aquatic adventure, we have it all. Our vessels are modern with spacious designs and come in various sizes to accommodate small to large groups. Our crew are highly trained in hospitality offering guests a five-star experience complimented by delicious cuisine and water sport options if guests wish to add to the fun.” Simon concluded.

“With the rapid growth and expansion of Al Hamra Village and Ras Al Khaimah, we are delighted to partner with Sky Walker Yachts to offer residents, guests and visitors a luxurious yacht charter service operating out of the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah. Through valuable partnerships forged by Al Hamra with leading service providers, we are focused on expanding and increasing the quality of services and activities available at the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah and with the Al Hamra tourism destination. I look forward to the undoubtedly positive reception Sky Walker Yachts will receive here in Ras Al Khaimah,” commented Christopher Hewett, Senior Vice President - Hospitality at Al Hamra.

Sky Walker Yachts will be operating from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, the leading leisure marina in the Emirate. The Marina boasts over 200 wet and dry berths, direct access to open sea, secure and sheltered berthing, a private anchorage lagoon, Super Yacht anchorage and fantastic membership benefits. The Royal Yacht Club Membership offers a range of unique benefits for berth holders to enjoy, including discounts at food and beverage outlets, complimentary access to beach leisure at the Clubhouse, daily use of SUP and kayaks, and exclusive discounts on services and experiences in and around Ras Al Khaimah.

To book a luxury charter experience with Sky Walker Yachts from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, located at Al Hamra Waterfront, call +971 4 548 3302.

For more information on the berthing or membership at the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah call +971 7 243 2274 or email reception@alhamramarina.com

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth on the back of expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank’s Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated ‘A’ by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.