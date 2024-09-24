Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: Al Habtoor Palace is delighted to announce today (September 24) its new strategic partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest independent hotel brand.

With immediate effect, the five-star palatial property in Al Habtoor City will become a part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection.

“We are thrilled to become a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Legend Collection,” said General Manager of Al Habtoor Palace, Stefan Radstrom. “Together, we are poised to continuously create memorable moments and redefine the standards of luxury hospitality.”

“This significant partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing unparalleled luxury and personalized experiences. Being part of the Legend Collection not only aligns with our vision of setting the highest standards in hospitality but also allows us to offer our guests an even more remarkable and distinguished experience. We look forward to welcoming travelers from around the world to discover the exceptional offerings and unparalleled service that define Al Habtoor Palace.” said Mohammed Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman & CEO of the Al Habtoor Group.

He continued, “When we began the development of Al Habtoor City, it was merely a stretch of barren desert. Today, it has evolved into a vibrant hub at the heart of Dubai, boasting exceptional connectivity amid the city’s bustling thoroughfares.”

“We are delighted to welcome Al Habtoor Palace to Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Being part of this exclusive group is only designated for distinguished properties who represent the very highest of luxury. As one of Dubai’s most esteemed hotels, Al Habtoor Palace is an exceptional addition to our global portfolio, offering guests an extraordinary experience that aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest standards of hospitality.”

“This partnership with Al Habtoor Palace marks a significant milestone in our continued expansion across both the UAE and wider Middle East,” said Saurabh Rai, Executive Vice President of South Asia, Middle East, and Africa for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “It underscores our dedication to growing Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ presence in one of the world’s most dynamic luxury travel markets.”

Set on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor Palace is home to some of the most exclusive experiences in the UAE including the award-winning World Cut Steakhouse, Silk Spa and one of the largest suites in Dubai, the 913 square-metre Sir Winston Churchill Suite.

All guests of Al Habtoor Palace are now eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty programme with more than 4.5 million travelers currently enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other special benefits upon eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. The ultimate portfolio of exceptional properties in the world’s most remarkable destinations, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection is globally sophisticated and culturally refined with singular properties that feature exquisite accommodations, stellar and intuitive personal service, renowned dining, and exceptional spas – setting the stage for the most unforgettable experiences.

For more information visit www.habtoorpalace.com /www.preferredhotels.com

About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dine including bars and live music, two tranquilizing spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world class water themed show by Dragone.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travellers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Programme. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards programme, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travellers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.