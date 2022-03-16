Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Bentley Motors in the United Arab Emirates, participated at this year’s Dubai International Boat Show, the Middle East’s largest and most-popular leisure marine event.

The event saw new Bentley models in the Bentayga S and Continental GT Speed Convertible unveiled to the public in UAE for the first time since their global reveals, highlighting the brand’s extraordinary drive and history in the luxury automotive segment.

This year’s Dubai International Boat Show welcomed over 400 boat, yacht and watercraft brands as well as floating mansions from some of the world’s leading marques, providing the perfect backdrop to bring the extraordinary experience of Bentley ownership to the public.

“With both models, the Bentayga S and Continental GT Speed Convertible, Bentley has achieved again the perfect balance between luxury and performance. We are delighted to unveil those splendid models to the public in the UAE at this year’s boat show, a prestigious event that brings together the region’s maritime community. With these models, we look forward to thrilling guests, while also giving them a first-hand view of progressive luxury.” said Joseph Tayar, General Manager – Prestige Division at Al Habtoor Motors.

The Bentayga S boasts a range of distinctive exterior features, including new 22” wheels with three finishes, innovative ‘S’ badges positioned on the lower edge of the front doors, and Blackline Specification as standard. It is created for those with an insatiable desire for whatever comes next and is a statement piece born to thrill.

With the GT Speed Convertible, Bentley created the ultimate, open-top Grand Tourer, effortlessly blending style with performance intent. The bold presence of the car has been enhanced even further with unique detailing. Powered by an immense W12 engine and a specially calibrated powertrain turning open-air grand touring into pure driving excitement.

Al Habtoor Motors is the official retailer of Bentley in the UAE, delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, the company opened the world's largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road in 2016 as well as a new state-of-the-art Bentley showroom in the heart of Abu Dhabi in 2020.

To learn more about Al Habtoor Motors, please visit: http://habtoormotors.com/

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:



Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorised importer for Bentley Motors and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.



Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world, and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.



For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2018, Al Habtoor Motors was announced as the “Number 1 Dealer in the Region” by Bentley Motors.



In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.



Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.

