Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in the UAE, has launched JAC’s first electric car, the JAC E30X, in the UAE at the La Perle Theatre located in the heart of Dubai at Al Habtoor City. The car marks a leap forward in Al Habtoor Motors’ commitment to spearheading sustainable transportation solutions and fostering a greener, more environmentally friendly future for all.

In an exclusive launch event, the brand-new JAC E30X, designed specifically for environmentally conscious consumers, was unveiled, introducing a revolutionary smart eco-mobility driving experience.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Mr. Mohammad Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, Mr. Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, and Mr. Karim Maksoud, Managing Director of Al Habtoor Motors. Among the distinguished delegates from JAC Motors were Mr. David Zhang, Vice General Manager of JAC Motors.

The JAC E30X stands at the forefront of electric vehicle (EV) innovation, boasting cutting-edge technology and unparalleled efficiency. With zero emissions and a modern design, the JAC E30X offers drivers a seamless blend of economic performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, stated: “JAC Motors has consistently been a reliable partner for us, sharing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovations to our customers. Today, we are proud to be introducing JAC E30X to the UAE market, which underscores our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable mobility solutions and accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable transportation ecosystem. With the JAC E30X being JAC Motors’ first electric vehicle, we introduce not just a car, but a transformative driving experience that redefines smart eco-mobility”.

Futuristic design and personalized comfort

The JAC E30X features an innovative design featuring a dynamic and modern exterior that catches the eye, complemented by a luxurious interior equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a 15.6-inch LCD cluster screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The interior also includes a keyless driver entry system, a multi-functional leather steering wheel and a driver seat with heating, ventilation and memory features. The on-board 12V power supply and 64-colour ambient lighting enhance the overall sense of modernity and comfort.

Available in various colours, including White, Beige, Blue, Grey, Green, and Purple, the JAC E30X offers opportunities for personalization, allowing drivers to express their individuality and preferences with style. The panoramic glass roof provides an expansive view and an enhanced sense of space and openness. Measuring at 4025 x 1770 x 1560mm in length, width and height, this car can comfortably accommodate passengers within its spacious 5-seater configuration.

Redefined safety

Built with advanced design, safety, and technology features, the JAC E30X excels in providing a secure and comfortable driving experience. The car features dual front airbags, front side airbags, and curtain airbags to ensure comprehensive protection in the event of a collision.

Advanced safety features like the ABS and EBD systems work in tandem with the Electronic Stability and Traction Control System to enhance braking efficiency and maintain control on various road surfaces. With its turning radius of 4.95 meters, the JAC E30X ensures better vehicle control while its Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) that continuously tracks tire conditions, while promoting safe and efficient driving.

For added convenience and safety, the JAC E30X is equipped with ISOFIX for secure child seat installation and a 360° panoramic camera with a 540° transparent chassis view, along with reversing radars to assist in manoeuvring. The inclusion of Cruise Control further enhances driving comfort on long journeys.

Efficient performance

Under the hood, the JAC E30X is powered by permanent magnet synchronization motor and a cellular battery of 51.5 kWh, delivering a peak power of 100 kW and a maximum torque of 175Nm. The car is designed for city and highway driving, with a top speed and performance parameters suitable for daily commutes and short trips.

The JAC E30X is powered by an electric motor coupled with a Lithium Iron Phospate battery also known as LFP. The AC charging station promises a 100% charge in 9 hrs while the DC charging charges 80% of the battery in only 30 minutes, with more than 400KM range for a single charge.

The JAC E30X also includes Auto Headlamp Switching (HMA) for optimal nighttime visibility. Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Cross Warning (LCW) work together to prevent unintentional lane deviations, while Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) enhance overall situational awareness.

The JAC E30X is now available for test drives and purchase at JAC Motors dealerships across the UAE.

About Al Habtoor Motors:

Al Habtoor Motors is the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, FUSO, JAC, Bentley, Bugatti, Pagani, Rimac Automobili and Czinger in the UAE. It is a part of the Al Habtoor Group, a diversified multi-billion-dirham business conglomerate based in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group has extensive interests and substantial investments across various sectors, including engineering, real estate, hotels, leasing, education, publication, and automobiles.